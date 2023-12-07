Trump ‘dictator’ boast sparks uproar as Nevada fake electors charged: Live
Former president made the remarks at a Sean Hannity hosted Fox News town hall as his Republican rivals prepared four their fourth debate
Donald Trump at a Fox News townhall on 5 December 2024
Donald Trump bizarrely compared himself to Al Capone when saying he would act like a dictator if re-elected president, but “just for day one”.
At a Fox News town hall event on Tuesday evening with Sean Hannity, the twice-impeached former president was repeatedly asked about potentially abusing his presidential powers to go after his perceived enemies — something his allies have said he will do.
Meanwhile, Eric Trump’s second appearance in the witness stand of the Trump Organization’s New York fraud trial did not go ahead on Wednesday, supposedly at the behest of his father. Mr Trump is scheduled to testify on Monday and will still be under a gag order after a judge denied an attempt to fast-track an appeal.
Elsewhere, as 10 pro-Trump fake electors in Wisconsin settle a civil case against them for their part in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in that state in favour of Mr Trump, a grand jury in Nevada has indicted six Republicans for a similar scheme.
Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, known as the architect of the plot to throw the election to the former president is cooperating with authorities there after his guilty plea in Georgia.
Trump suggests ‘vicious’ people will bring Biden down
Donald Trump has predicted that ‘vicious people’ around President Joe Biden will bring him down. “There are people in that Oval Office who are evil people, bad people, smart people. Young, vicious. They’re communists,” Mr Trump told Sean Hannity at a Town Hall in Iowa on Fox News on 5 December. The former President mocked President Biden’s frailty, drawing laughter from the audience. Mr Trump added that he doesn’t think Mr Biden will “make it” as the Democrats’ nominee in 2024.
Jack Smith wants to use Trump’s embrace of rioters at his DC trial
Federal prosecutors have given notice that they plan to introduce evidence of former president Donald Trump’s embrace of and support for charged and convicted January 6 rioters as a way to demonstrate what he intended to happen when a riotous mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol to prevent certification of his 2020 election loss.
In a court document filed on Tuesday, prosecutors working under special counsel Jack Smith said that some of the evidence they intend to present is from before or after the criminal conspiracy in which the ex-president is charged with participating, but stressed that the evidence is admissible under rules allowing the government to use it to “establish his motive, intent, preparation, knowledge, absence of mistake, and common plan”.
In particular, prosecutors say they will use evidence that predates the alleged conspiracy at issue to demonstrate Mr Trump’s “encouragement of violence,” including his now-infamous exhortation to the extremist group known as the Proud Boys that they should “stand back and stand by” during his 29 September 2020 debate with now-president Joe Biden.
Biden says he’s ‘note sure’ he’d run if Trump wasn’t running
President Joe Biden has told a group of Democratic donors on Tuesday that he might not have decided to stand for re-election at 81 years of age if former president Donald Trump wasn’t seeking to reclaim the presidency in next year’s general election.
Mr Biden, the oldest person to ever serve as America’s chief executive, is looking to be elected to serve another four-year term in the White House, which would end when he is 86 years old. He announced his candidacy for re-election in April, approximately six months after Mr Trump launched his campaign for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination against the man he lost to three years ago.
The 46th president’s advanced age has led a small number of Democrats to call for him to stand aside in favour of a younger, presumably more vigorous candidate who, in his critics’ telling, would easily best Mr Trump.
But while speaking at a fundraiser outside Boston on Tuesday, Mr Biden said Mr Trump’s persistence on the political scene is why he is not stepping aside in favour of a new generation.
“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win,” he said.
Speaker Johnson admits to protecting Jan 6 rioters from charges
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared to admit that he is protecting people who breached the halls of Congress on January 6 from potential prosecution from the US Department of Justice.
Mr Johnson has pledged the release of thousands of hours of raw footage from the attack on the US Capitol, fulfilling a promise to far-right members of his party who have downplayed the riots and accused federal law enforcement of selectively prosecuting political opponents who stormed the halls of Congress.
“We have to blur some faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against, and to be charged by the DOJ, and to have other, you know, concerns and problems,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
Gaetz accuses media of ‘greenlighting’ Trump assassination
Far-right Florida Rep Matt Gaetz has claimed that the press is “green-lighting” the assassination of former President Donald Trump by reporting on what a second Trump term would look like.
On Monday, Mr Gaetz tweeted “They’re obviously green-lighting assassination” and included a screenshot from a Washington Post op-ed by Post Opinions contributing editor Robert Kagan bearing the headline “A Trump dictatorship is increasingly inevitable. We should stop pretending”.
Responding to Mr Gaetz, Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski noted that “There is nothing you can say or do to confront Maga gaslighting that won’t be met with more MAGA gaslighting”.
“They’ll say anything to make themselves the victim and hero in everything. And there is nothing you can say to do anything about it. That is the MAGA gaslighting paradox,” he added.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Poll: Trump dominating GOP field as rivals sputter
Ahead of the fourth GOP debate in Alabama, Donald Trump is in his most comfortable polling position yet.
The ex-president remains atop the GOP field in a major way, having consolidated support from six in 10 Republican voters nationally according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Monday. Though Mr Trump will not appear this Wednesday for the debate held by NewsNation alongside his GOP fellows, his decision to skip the 2023-24 debate cycle appears to not have hurt his chances in the slightest.
Indeed, the poll shows few pieces of good news for his opponents. Mr DeSantis and Ms Haley are statistically tied, at 11 and 10 per cent respectively, while the former president’s base of support appears to trust him more on the most important issues to voters this year, including the economy.
John Bowden has the details.
Alarm as Trump calls on supporters to ‘go into’ cities and ‘watch’ elections
Donald Trump’s call to his supporters to “guard” and “watch” ballot counting in cities with large Black populations has raised alarms among elections officials and voting rights advocates bracing for more threats to elections fuelled by his bogus narrative of widespread fraud.
During a rally in Ankeny, Iowa on Saturday, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination for president justified his demands to “go into” cities with the same baseless allegations that surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
He falsely claimed that “they cheated like hell, they know it, and you’ll never find out all the ways but we don’t need all the ways,” adding that the “most important part of what’s coming up is to guard the vote.”
“The most important part of what’s coming up is to guard the vote, and you should go into Detroit, and you should go into Philadelphia, and you should go into some of these places – Atlanta – and you should go into some of these places, and we gotta watch those votes when they come in,” he said.
What have Trump’s Republican rivals said about him?
The field of Republican candidates has winnowed significantly since the beginning of the campaign, going from eight hopefuls appearing on the stage during the first primary debate to just four in the fourth showdown.
The frontrunner by a wide margin is former President Donald Trump, who has declined to appear at any of the debates so far, but his reticence to argue his case hasn’t had any impact on his strong primary poll numbers.
The four top remaining challengers have all used different tactics to take on Mr Trump.
Biotech entrepreneur and anti-woke author Vivek Ramaswamy has been mimicking him while at times struggling to explain why he’s running against a man he has called “the best president of the 21st century”.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has been creative in finding different ways to call Mr Trump a wildly incompetent and dangerous criminal.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has argued that he would be a more competent, and most importantly, younger, version of the ex-president who would be able to run again in 2028.
Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley initially instituted the “pro-having it and pro-eating it” cake policy of disgraced former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson when it came to Mr Trump, attempting to remain on the fence and not annoy either Republicans supportive or critical of the former president. More recently, she has become slightly more outspoken in her criticism.
Analysis: Nikki Haley’s star is rising. But can she catch up to Trump?
Nikki Haley is known for a lot of firsts — the first Asian American woman to serve as governor in US history, the first Indian American member of a presidential Cabinet, the first woman of colour to run for the GOP nomination — but will she become the first woman to serve as US president?
Few think so.
On paper, Ms Haley is arguably the ideal GOP candidate. She boasts impressive foreign policy experience amid the bloody conflict in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas. She is the only woman in the race, giving her a sophisticated position to discuss reproductive rights as Republicans struggle to appeal to voters following the demise of Roe v Wade. Still, the 51-year-old can’t seem to catch up to Mr Trump. Ms Haley’s candidacy demonstrates a larger problem with the 2024 Republican race — no one can touch him.
However, some have argued that her path to the White House isn’t as far-reaching as it once was, as her star has risen in recent weeks.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Democrat megadonor donates to Haley to help thwart Trump
Just a week after JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon urged even liberal Democrats to help Nikki Haley’s campaign to give Republicans an alternative to Donald Trump, one Democrat megadonor has done just that.
Reid Hoffman, the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting the former UN ambassador’s 2024 campaign to be the GOP nominee in 2024.
The New York Times confirmed the donation had been made with Dmitri Mehlhorn, a political adviser to Mr Hoffman.
Mr Mehlhorn told the outlet that the pro-Haley super PAC SFA Fund Inc was specifically asked if it would take money from a Democrat who actively supports President Joe Biden, and they said yes.
