Trump ‘dictator’ boast sparks uproar as Nevada fake electors charged: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump at a Fox News townhall on 5 December 2024

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump bizarrely compared himself to Al Capone when saying he would act like a dictator if re-elected president , but “just for day one”.

At a Fox News town hall event on Tuesday evening with Sean Hannity, the twice-impeached former president was repeatedly asked about potentially abusing his presidential powers to go after his perceived enemies — something his allies have said he will do.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump’s second appearance in the witness stand of the Trump Organization’s New York fraud trial did not go ahead on Wednesday, supposedly at the behest of his father. Mr Trump is scheduled to testify on Monday and will still be under a gag order after a judge denied an attempt to fast-track an appeal.

Elsewhere, as 10 pro-Trump fake electors in Wisconsin settle a civil case against them for their part in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in that state in favour of Mr Trump, a grand jury in Nevada has indicted six Republicans for a similar scheme.

Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, known as the architect of the plot to throw the election to the former president is cooperating with authorities there after his guilty plea in Georgia.