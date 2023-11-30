Trump targets ‘young people’ in dark op-ed: Live
Former president vows to protect Americans from Biden’s destruction of economy and ‘war on young people’ in harrowing Newsweek article
Newsweek has published an op-ed by Donald Trump framed as an appeal for the votes of young people playing on their financial concerns and the cost of living causing Gen Z and Millennial couples to put their lives on hold in terms of marriage and further education.
He lays all the blame on President Joe Biden and his “war on young people” before taking a darker turn toward traditional Maga territory with boilerplate warnings about “the Radical Left”, violent crime, World War III, Critical Race Theory, transgenderism, drugs, and the southern border.
A recent poll suggested that more young voters are leaning toward the former president in the 2024 election.
In a court filing late on Monday, Mr Trump’s federal election interference case lawyers suggested that Mike Pence cooperated with federal prosecutors to avoid criminal charges for retaining classified documents. They refer to testimony he gave Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.
Mr Pence had an incentive to “[provide] information that is consistent with the Biden Administration’s preferred, and false, narrative” in the investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election, they allege.
Republican house speaker Kevin McCarthy visited Donald Trump three weeks after January 6th because he was “depressed” and “not eating” following his election defeat, a new book has claimed.
In her new memoir, former congresswoman Liz Cheney accuses her fellow Republicans of “cowardice” and “craven” behaviour in going along with Mr Trump’s claims of a stolen election despite knowing they were nonsense.
In one passage, she describes confronting McCarthy, who was then speaker of the House of representatives, about his decision to visit the president’s estate at Mar-a-Lago so soon after the violence at the Capitol.
“Mar-a-Lago? What the hell, Kevin?” Ms Cheney reports asking McCarthy, according to extracts seen by CNN.
Former President Donald Trump is cashing in on his legal troubles any way he can.
According to Mr Trump’s campaign website, his office is now selling “never surrender” Christmas items emblazoned with his mugshot, including wrapping paper and a stocking.
Mr Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” baseball caps are also being offered in the traditional red and green with a Christmas lights embellishment.
The hats are currently on sale for $50 each, while the wrapping paper is being sold for $35. The stocking is priced at $25.
GOP megadonor Koch network backs Haley over DeSantis
The Republican donor network controlled by billionaire Charles Koch is getting off the sidelines and backing Nikki Haley for the 2024 Republican nomination, a major boon for her campaign as she battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the runner-up spot.
Americans for Prosperity Action announced on Tuesday that it was throwing its support behind Ms Haley’s campaign in what is sure to have been a major disappointment for Mr DeSantis, who had long been considered Donald Trump’s main rival for the GOP nomination but has seen his bid for the White House falter in the wake of Ms Haley’s rise.
“When we announced our decision to engage in our first ever Republican presidential primary, we made it clear that we’d be looking for a candidate who can turn the page on our political dysfunction – and win. It’s clear that candidate is Nikki Haley,” CEO Emily Siedel said.
John Bowden has the story.
NY fraud trial: Deutsche Bank was keen to land a ‘whale’ of a client in Trump, documents show
Deutsche Bank viewed Donald Trump as a “whale” of a client, was eager to land him and eagerly cultivated a relationship that grew from $13,000 worth of revenue to $6 million in two years, according to documents presented Wednesday at the former president’s civil fraud trial.
The bank’s dealings with Trump are a key issue in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, which accuses Trump, his company and some executives of hoodwinking lenders and insurers by presenting them with grossly inflated statements of his asset values.
The defendants deny any wrongdoing. They have sought to show that the bank felt delighted, not deceived, by Trump and courted his business.
Students for Trump co-founder arrested
Ryan Fournier, the co-founder of Students for Trump, has been arrested in North Carolina on misdemeanour charges of assaulting a female and assault with a deadly weapon.
According to court records from Johnston County, Mr Fournier, 27, is accused of grabbing the woman by her right arm and striking her in the head with a 9mm SIG Sauer firearm on 21 November.
Axios reported that the woman involved in the attack sustained minor injuries in the incident. Identifying information for the woman has been redacted from court records.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia, noted Georgia’s election results were tallied three times in 2020: the initial Election Day count, the hand-counted audit and a final recount by voting machine requested by Trump’s campaign. All three times, Biden prevailed.
“It’s misleading to claim this is fraud,” Bullock said by phone. “Were there errors? Yes. But they were not malicious.”
Corbitt, the Fulton County spokesperson, declined to address Trump’s claims directly, but stressed elections in the county have undergone numerous reviews besides the audit investigation.
“In the face of this intensive scrutiny, no fraud has ever been identified in Fulton County elections,” she wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, various parties continue to spread misinformation about previous Fulton County elections.”
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung maintained that the audit errors suggest more than 4,000 “false votes for Joe Biden” were counted.
“These errors from one county, in one category of votes (absentee ballots), could certainly have impacted the results, given that no other counties or vote categories were checked,” he wrote in an email. Cheung didn’t respond to requests to elaborate on the figures he cited.
But experts agree with the review’s findings that the errors could not have swung the election decisively to Trump.
“There’s nothing nefarious here,” Trey Hood, a political science professor at the University of Georgia, said by phone Monday. “It’s irrelevant to the election outcome.”
Trump and 18 other people are facing charges in Georgia that include participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to keep Trump in power after his 2020 loss.
Four people have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with Georgia prosecutors. The remaining 15 have pleaded not guilty, and no trial date has been set.
But the errors don’t change the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia, in which Biden garnered more than 12,000 votes than Trump to take a surprise win in a traditionally red state, election officials and experts say.
It also isn’t evidence of criminal wrongdoing or voter fraud, as Trump and others imply.
“There was, in fact, no crime,” Jessica Corbitt, a spokesperson for the Fulton County Board of Elections, responded in an email this week. “The consent order addresses procedural issues but there were no accusations or admissions of criminal activity.”
The order identified 36 inconsistencies in batch tally sheets for the audit, but found they were due to “human error” and not “intentional misconduct.” It also found they did not affect the final election results as they represented a “fractional number” of the votes cast.
The purpose of the risk-limiting audit was to confirm whether the results of the original tabulation were accurate, which the audit confirmed,” reads the order.
The county agreed to take remedial steps to prevent repeat issues, according to the order. Those policies and procedures were put in place in time for the 2022 election.
The court filing additionally states that it represents a “civil settlement” with “no criminal ramifications” and is not an admission of guilt or liability by Fulton County officials.
CLAIM: A recent court filing revealed that 3,600 “duplicate” ballots were cast for Biden and illegally counted in Fulton County, Georgia during the 2020 election.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. A state review of the county’s audit of the 2020 presidential race found errors and inconsistencies in the vote count, including some double counting of ballots. But the errors weren’t enough to alter the election results, according to the review and outside experts. They also weren’t deemed criminal, as social media posts claim.
THE FACTS: Former President Donald Trump is continuing to cast doubt on the 2020 election results in Georgia as he seeks a return to the White House amid myriad legal cases, including election interference charges in the Peach State.
In recent days, he’s taken to social media to claim a legal filing in Georgia’s Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, proves that thousands of ballots were illegally double counted in the battleground state he narrowly lost to President Joe Biden in 2020.
“Fulton County, Georgia, acknowledges, in a major Consent Decree, that 3,600 individual ballots were DUPLICATED,” the Republican wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “THAT’S A LOT OF CRIME. When are the rest of the facts coming out? We are all waiting. This is just the beginning. UNBELIEVABLE!”
The claim has since been widely shared on other social media sites including Instagram and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
“3,600 duplicate ballots in Georgia? What are your thoughts?” wrote one user on Instagram who shared a video of Trump’s comments.
Trump’s posts refer to a June consent order that found Fulton County election workers “misidentified and duplicated” voting results during the state-mandated audit of the 2020 election, which was a hand recount of the presidential race results.
Sununu reveals who he’ll vote for in Trump-Biden matchup
New Hampshire’s moderate Republican governor has walked a fine line as a centre-right Republican in a party that is trending more and more to the extremes.
For example, while criticising the implementation of Mr Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill over what he viewed as insufficient highway funds for his state, for example, the governor also issued a stern rebuke aimed at members of his own party’s conservative wing who sought retribution against those members who had voted for the legislation.
John Bowden reports on what he said when asked about a Trump-Biden showdown in 2024...
Report: Lawyer warned Trump it would be a crime to not comply with classified docs subpoena
Per ABC News:
One of former president Donald Trump's current attorneys told special counsel Jack Smith's team that, within days of the Justice Department issuing a subpoena last year for all classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, she "very clearly" warned Trump that if he failed to fully comply -- but then swore he did -- "it's going to be a crime," according to sources familiar with the matter.
Sources said the lawyer, Jennifer Little, told investigators Trump "absolutely" understood the warning, which came during a pivotal meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and another attorney, Evan Corcoran, who had recently joined Trump's legal team.
What Little allegedly told Smith's team earlier this year may shed further light on how Smith came to accuse Trump of knowingly violating the law, saying in his June 9 indictment against Trump that the former president defied a subpoena by hiding more than 100 classified documents from the FBI and even his own legal team, and then having his legal team certify otherwise.
