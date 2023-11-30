Trump targets ‘young people’ in dark op-ed: Live

✕ Close Morning Joe trolls Trump with supercut of his latest gaffes

Newsweek has published an op-ed by Donald Trump framed as an appeal for the votes of young people playing on their financial concerns and the cost of living causing Gen Z and Millennial couples to put their lives on hold in terms of marriage and further education.

He lays all the blame on President Joe Biden and his “war on young people” before taking a darker turn toward traditional Maga territory with boilerplate warnings about “the Radical Left”, violent crime, World War III, Critical Race Theory, transgenderism, drugs, and the southern border.

A recent poll suggested that more young voters are leaning toward the former president in the 2024 election.

In a court filing late on Monday, Mr Trump’s federal election interference case lawyers suggested that Mike Pence cooperated with federal prosecutors to avoid criminal charges for retaining classified documents. They refer to testimony he gave Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Mr Pence had an incentive to “[provide] information that is consistent with the Biden Administration’s preferred, and false, narrative” in the investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election, they allege.