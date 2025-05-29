South Korea's central bank cuts borrowing costs to nurse the sluggish economy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korea’s central bank cut its key interest rate and sharply lowered its growth outlook for the country’s economy in 2025, as it moved Thursday to counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes and weak domestic demand worsened by recent political turmoil.

Following a monetary policy meeting, the Bank of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 2.5%. It was its fourth cut since October, when it began lowering borrowing costs for the first time in years to support a weakening economy. The bank slashed its 2025 growth outlook to 0.8%, nearly halving its previous projection of 1.5% announced in February.

Share prices jumped, with the Kospi gaining 1.7%.

Although trade tensions have recently eased, the global economy is still expected to slow due to the lingering effects of increased tariffs. U.S.-China friction over trade and geopolitical uncertainties will continue to weigh on markets, the bank said in a statement.

South Korea’s domestic economic activity remained sluggish in April following a contraction in the first quarter driven by weak consumption and business investment, the bank said. It said job creation in manufacturing and other sectors was slow.

Since beginning his second term, Trump has vowed to slap huge new tariffs on foreign products entering the United States, including those from Mexico, Canada and China, which he insists will create more domestic jobs and shrink the federal deficit.

In recent weeks, South Korea has sent trade officials to Washington to discuss the Trump administration’s trade measures, including reciprocal tariffs and potential product-specific duties on semiconductors and cars, which are major exports for the country’s trade-dependent economy.

A decision by a U.S. federal court saying Trump lacks the legal authority to impose such tariffs could upset his plans, but the White House has appealed and it's unclear what will happen in the longer run.

Experts say South Korea's leverage in trade talks and its ability to tackle domestic economic challenges have been undermined by political instability after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s ill-fated imposition of martial law in December. Yoon was formally ousted from office in April, setting the stage for a snap presidential election next week.