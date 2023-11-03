✕ Close Donald Trump Jr arrives at New York court to take stand in father’s fraud trial

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump lost an appeal to postpone her testimony in her father’s $250m civil fraud lawsuit.

Her attorney had sought a delay in her testimony on 8 November, arguing she would face “undue hardship” as it was scheduled “in the middle of a school week”.

An appeals court swiftly denied her request late Thursday to delay her testimony.

It happened as the day ended with the back-to-back appearances of Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump in a New York courtroom for the trial.

Donald Trump Jr was the first of the family to testify in the trial, the outcome of which could topple their business empire in the state. He was followed by his brother Eric Trump who struggled to line up his responses with documentary evidence produced by prosecutors relating to the financial statements at the heart of the case.

While the former president raged on Truth Social that his sons were being “persecuted”, his attorneys got into a heated verbal altercation with Judge Arthur Engoron over communications with his law clerk leading him to bang on the bench in anger.

Alex Woodward reports from on the ground at the courthouse in New York