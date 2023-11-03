Ivanka Trump loses appeal to delay testimony in her father’s $250m New York fraud trial: Live
Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump lost an appeal to postpone her testimony in her father’s $250m civil fraud lawsuit.
Her attorney had sought a delay in her testimony on 8 November, arguing she would face “undue hardship” as it was scheduled “in the middle of a school week”.
An appeals court swiftly denied her request late Thursday to delay her testimony.
It happened as the day ended with the back-to-back appearances of Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump in a New York courtroom for the trial.
Donald Trump Jr was the first of the family to testify in the trial, the outcome of which could topple their business empire in the state. He was followed by his brother Eric Trump who struggled to line up his responses with documentary evidence produced by prosecutors relating to the financial statements at the heart of the case.
While the former president raged on Truth Social that his sons were being “persecuted”, his attorneys got into a heated verbal altercation with Judge Arthur Engoron over communications with his law clerk leading him to bang on the bench in anger.
Former president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump lost an appeal to postpone her testimony in her father’s $250m civil fraud lawsuit.
An interim appeals court swiftly denied her motion to seek a temporary stay on Thursday night for testimony on 8 November after her attorney said she would encounter “undue hardship” as it was scheduled “in the middle of a school week”.
“Ms Trump, who resides in Florida with her three minor children, will suffer undue hardship if a stay is denied and she is required to testify at trial in New York in the middle of a school week, in a case she has already been dismissed from, before her appeal is heard,” her attorney said in an appeal filed Thursday.
Giuliani should be worried, says Jenna Ellis lawyer
Lawyers for Jenna Ellis, the former lawyer for Donald Trump and co-defendant in the Fulton County election subversion indictment, said in an interview that Rudy Giuliani “should be worried” about the case.
Ms Ellis’s attorneys — Frank Hogue and his wife and co-counsel Laura Hogue — spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about their client’s recent plea deal. She is the fourth of 19 defendants to accept an offer from prosecutors.
The case was brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and of the four criminal indictments with former president Trump at the centre, it is the most sprawling, encapsulating multiple plots to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.
Ms Ellis pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting false statements and writings, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, however, she was sentenced under the First Offender Act to five years probation.
This could come to an end after three years of good behaviour and she would not have a criminal record.
Crucially for prosecutors, Ms Ellis agreed to cooperate with the case going forward. This potentially makes her a star witness against fellow defendants including the former president and Mr Giuliani.
ICYMI: Don Jr quips he ‘should have worn make-up’ before dodging questions at New York trial
Donald Trump Jr stepped into the witness stand on Wednesday in a $250m civil fraud trial in New York stemming from a blockbuster lawsuit that threatens the Trump family business and its vast real-estate empire.
As the judge allowed photographers to take pictures of the former president’s oldest son, he quipped: “I should have worn make-up.”
Donald Jr, in a dark blue suit and pink tie, is the first among his children to testify in the trial, now in the middle of its fifth week, resuming inside a Manhattan courtroom on 1 November.
Before he took office in January 2017, then-President-elect Trump named his sons Donald Jr and Eric to run his company.
Seven years later, the former president and his two oldest sons are co-defendants in a case that could collapse the family business. Eric Trump also is scheduled to testify this week. Mr Trump will take the stand on 6 November.
Alex Woodward reports from the courthouse.
Trump aide denies account of Jan 6 failure to call National Guard
A former Donald Trump administration official has denied that the ex-president chose not to summon the National Guard during the January 6 insurrection.
Kash Patel, the former administration official, was present as a Trump witness on Wednesday for a potentially significant hearing taking place in Colorado. The trial will determine whether Mr Trump is eligible to run for the 2024 presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment.
Mr Patel was the chief of staff to acting defence secretary Christopher Miller during the events of 6 January.
The former Trump administration official and right-wing activist denied allegations that the former president obstructed the authorisation of the National Guard’s deployment.
Supreme Court case shows size does matter
How small are Donald Trump’s hands?
Apparently, small enough to warrant selling t-shirts mocking them but too big to trademark – at least that’s the gist of the argument the US government is making in the Supreme Court case Vidal v Elster.
In a case with a highly unusual backstory, the nine justices are being asked to decide if a section of US trademark law that prohibits trademarking a person’s name without their consent is actually a violation of the First Amendment.
More specifically, they’re talking about the phrase: “TRUMP TOO SMALL”.
The case comes amid a jam-packed term for the court, which will hear cases concerning government censorship of social media, gun rights and racial gerrymandering. The Trump trademark case may not be the most consequential, but it illustrates the ongoing impact of the 45th president.
Ariana Baio reports.
Classified documents judge may delay trial
The Donald Trump-appointed judge overseeing the criminal case into his handling of classified documents has now hinted that she may delay the trial – after the former president’s legal team claimed it would take 10 years to go through all the evidence in the case.
In a court hearing in Florida on Wednesday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon – who has repeatedly sided with Mr Trump since being handed the case – cast doubts on it being realistic that the trial can go ahead as planned in May.
“I’m having a hard time seeing how this work can be accomplished realistically in this period of time,” she said.
She also appeared to scold prosecutors, saying that they lacked “a level of understanding to these realities” around the current timeline.
Why abortion could have a big impact on Ohio and Virginia in 2024
Voters are headed to the polls in two states where the “Dobbs Effect” will face its latest test.
A year after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ended federal protections for abortion in Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the issue of abortion is back on the ballot in two battleground states that will each play a major role in next year’s presidential election.
In Ohio, voters will consider an amendment to the state constitution enshrining “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” as a right of all Ohioans, allowing for some limits on the practice of abortion but generally protecting it from an all-out ban or severe restrictions.
And in Virginia, the state’s Republican governor is rallying his party around a 15-week abortion ban, and encouraging a perception of the state House of Delegates and Senate as either a green light or a roadblock ahead of the implementation of that legislation. Republicans took the governor’s mansion and House of Delegates in 2021, leaving Democrats in control of just one corner of government.
All eyes are on these two states in the political world for obvious reasons: the pair of states are two major battlegrounds for presidential elections, though Ohio has trended increasingly red in recent cycles. The elections also represent the first real test of the American electorate in terms of abortion views since last year’s midterm congressional elections, when Republicans saw their “red wave” evaporate into a defeat in the Senate and a razor-thin unruly House majority.
Trump’s plan? Embarrass DeSantis by flipping his endorsements
Donald Trump and his allies are attempting to win over influential Florida Republicans who previously endorsed Governor Ron DeSantis.
Two people told NBC News that as many as six GOP lawmakers from the Sunshine State could flip from Mr DeSantis to the former president as soon as next week.
The scheme is planned to come to fruition amid the Florida Freedom Summit set to take place on Saturday, which will be attended by all the major GOP presidential candidates.
The goal is for Florida lawmakers on the state level to come out for Mr Trump next week – the third GOP primary debate is set to take place on Wednesday in Miami but Mr Trump has indicated that he will not take part.
“It’s coming,” one person told NBC. “Exact number not yet said, but it will be close to 10.”
Jimmy Kimmel tears into Don Jr over testimony
Jimmy Kimmel served Donald Trump Jr a brutal mockery after he took to the witness stand on Wednesday in a $250 million fraud lawsuit against the Trump family business brought by the New York attorney general.
The former president’s son testified over fraudulent documents concerning the financial status of the real estate company, the Trump Organization.
Mr Trump Jr, who denies any involvement alongside his brother Eric Trump, made a witty remark about regretting not wearing make-up as photographers lined the courtroom.
One person who certainly did not find Mr Trump Jr’s jokes funny was talk show host Mr Kimmel.
Amelia Neath reports.
