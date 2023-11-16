✕ Close Trump suggests using DOJ and FBI to indict political rivals

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked Judge Scott McAfee to jail Donald Trump’s Georgia election subversion co-defendant Harrison Floyd because of his efforts to “intimidate co-defendants and witnesses”.

This is the first time the DA’s office has asked to revoke someone’s bond in the sprawling racketeering case concerning attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

Meanwhile, the former president’s attorneys have filed a mistrial motion in the New York civil fraud case brought against the former president, his sons, and his company the Trump Organization as well as key executives, by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The former president’s defence team claims there is bias in the proceedings, saying that Judge Arthur Engoron’s conduct and his law clerk’s role in the trial would cause observers to “question the court’s partiality”.