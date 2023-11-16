Fulton County DA wants Trump co-defendant jailed for witness intimidation: Live
Revoking Harrison Floyd’s bond would be a first in sprawling racketeering case concerning attempts to overturn results of 2020 election in Georgia
Trump suggests using DOJ and FBI to indict political rivals
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked Judge Scott McAfee to jail Donald Trump’s Georgia election subversion co-defendant Harrison Floyd because of his efforts to “intimidate co-defendants and witnesses”.
This is the first time the DA’s office has asked to revoke someone’s bond in the sprawling racketeering case concerning attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.
Meanwhile, the former president’s attorneys have filed a mistrial motion in the New York civil fraud case brought against the former president, his sons, and his company the Trump Organization as well as key executives, by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The former president’s defence team claims there is bias in the proceedings, saying that Judge Arthur Engoron’s conduct and his law clerk’s role in the trial would cause observers to “question the court’s partiality”.
On Truth Social on Tuesday, Mr Trump shared a post from a supporter whose “fantasy” is seeing Ms James and Judge Engoron “placed under citizens arrest” for “blatant election interference and harassment”. This comes just days after the former president was compared to Hitler for describing adversaries as “vermin”.
Fani Willis: Trump’s Georgia RICO trial may not end until 2025
The racketeering case against Donald Trump and his allies for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia may not conclude until the beginning of 2025, according to Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis.
That means the trial could last through the key final stages of the 2024 election.
“I believe in that case there will be a trial. I believe the trial will take many months. And I don’t expect that we will conclude until the winter or the very early part of 2025,” she said at a Washington Post summit on Tuesday.
Trump’s Georgia RICO trial may not end until 2025, Fani Willis says
That means blockbuster case will play out in final stages of 2024 election
Haley partially backtracks on push to verify social media users
Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley has partially backtracked on her pledge to force social media users to publicly show their real names if she is elected following outrage from her GOP competitors.
In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, the former South Carolina governor claimed that online anonymity is a “national security threat” and that her policy would “get rid of” foreign bot armies.
Ms Haley’s Republican rivals immediately pushed back. Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy called her idea “disgusting,” adding: “Alexander Hamilton, John Jay & James Madison wrote the Federalist Papers under pseudonym. Here’s what they would say to Nikki Haley if they were alive: get your heels off my neck & go back to England.”
Kim Kardashian is world’s ‘most overrated celebrity’, rants Trump
Former President Donald Trump took a break from bashing public officials in his New York civil fraud case and his 2024 rivals to take on Kim Kardashian.
In a rambling Truth Social rant, the former president called the reality TV star-turned-social justice campaigner the “World’s most overrated celebrity.”
His criticism comes as Jonathan Karl writes in his new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, how the reality star leveraged her celebrity to urge the then-president to commute certain prison sentences.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Trump rants that Kim Kardashian is world’s ‘most overrated celebrity’
Ex-president wrote that he helped ‘with prisoner commutation,’ but ‘much more so for Kanye West than for Kim’
One day after announcing retirement, Texas lawmaker announces election bid...
Texas Congressman Pat Fallon had a change of heart; just one day after announcing his retirement from the House of Representatives, he said he was running for re-election.
On Monday, Rep Fallon filed for Texas state senate District 30. He said that he was stepping down from his role as a member of Congress and would instead run for the Texas state senate, the Texas Tribune reported.
He said that he wanted to spend more time with his family, explaining his reason for stepping down. Mr Fallon has served in Congress since 2021, and before that, he served in the state senate for two years.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Texas lawmaker announces election run one day after announcing retirement
Pat Fallon says his oldest son was ‘distraught’ by his decision to leave Congress
ICYMI: You’re watching ‘UFC-SPAN'
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel renamed the Capitol Hill livestream C-SPAN “UFC-SPAN” after a series of fights between members of the Republican party this week.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, Mr Kimmel poked fun at a fight that broke out between Senator Markwayne Mullin and Sean O’Brien, the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, during a Senate Committee hearing earlier in the day.
In the dramatic moment, Mr Mullin – a former cage fighter – took to his feet to challenge Mr O’Brien to a physical fight.
Trump and DOJ officials on Hunter Biden subpoena list
Attorneys for Hunter Biden have asked a judge to subpoena Donald Trump and several former US Department of Justice officials in a case surrounding his felony gun charges.
A filing from the legal team for President Joe Biden’s son lists Mr Trump’s “incessant, improper, and partisan pressure” campaign to investigate Hunter, his “incendiary” rhetoric, and a “sustained, almost-nonstop public pressure campaign” from Mr Trump and his allies in Congress who have criticised the Justice Department’s handling of the case.
The proposed subpoenas also seek testimony from former US Attorney General Bill Barr, former deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, and former US Attorney Richard Donoghue.
Alex Woodward reports.
Hunter Biden’s team wants to subpoena Trump and DOJ officials
Attorneys argue his felony gun case stems from ‘vindictive or selective prosecution’ and a pressure campaign directed by the former president
Back to school for Marjorie Taylor Greene...
Far-right Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene was schooled on congressional procedure by Democratic Rep Rosa DeLauro, 80, after the Republican mocked her age and suggested that she was forgetting things.
“My Democrat colleague across the aisle, who’s 80 years old and has been here over 30 years, just said we’re on the verge of a shutdown,” Ms Greene said on the House floor on Tuesday night. “She probably just forgot that a few hours ago, she voted for the continuing resolution that will extend the budget, and we are not on the verge of a shutdown. So I just wanted to note that for the record.”
Ms DeLauro, who has represented Connecticut’s 3rd District since 1991, told Ms Greene, who joined the House three decades later in 2021, that “it may be that the gentlelady doesn’t know that there’s another body attached to the US Congress called the United States Senate. And they have to vote on the continuing resolution”.
It’s details like that that matter in government.
Marjorie Taylor Greene schooled by 80-year-old Democrat on shutdown
‘It may be that the gentlelady doesn’t know that there’s another body attached to the US Congress,’ Rep Rosa DeLauro says in MTG roast
Trump branded ‘loser’ by Biden for Nazi rhetoric
President Joe Biden slammed his predecessor Donald Trump’s aggressive rhetoric, including the use of the word “vermin” to describe opponents, which has been compared to that of fascist leaders Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
In a speech on Veterans Day, Mr Trump argued that his domestic opponents are more of a threat to the US than the likes of China, Russia and North Korea.
Mr Trump, 77, spoke in Claremont, New Hampshire, telling the crowd in his usual grievance-laden parlance: “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections.”
Trump drops bid to move Stormy Daniels case to federal court
Former President Donald Trump dropped his effort to move his hush money case from New York state court to federal court.
On Tuesday, his attorneys asked the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals “to “dismiss his appeal in this case,” after a previous ruling that had declined the relocation, court documents reveal.
The filing came one day before the deadline for Mr Trump’s legal team to submit its brief for why the case should be moved from state to federal court.
The reason for the move is not immediately clear. A lawyer for Mr Trump declined to comment.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Trump abandons bid to move Stormy Daniels case to federal court
The reason for the move is not immediately clear
Earlier: Lawyer admits to Fulton County proffer video leak as defendants agree protective order
The defendants in the sprawling Georgia election interference RICO case, and the Fulton County DA’s office, have agreed on a more limited protective order proposed by defendant David Shafer.
Judge McAfee asked whether adopting the order would pave the way for hearings whenever there are disagreements over what constitutes ‘sensitive’ material.
Will Wooten of the DA’s office says they would consider witness proffers, personal identifying information and some business records would be considered sensitive.
Among other things, the order would require the DA’s office to designate certain evidence as “sensitive materials” and give defendants time to contest the designation.
During a roll call to ensure that everyone was in agreement, Jonathan Miller, an attorney for defendant Misty Hampton, says he shared the proffers with a media outlet.
He told Judge McAfee he shared the proffers with the media because the four defendants who had struck plea deals did so in public and to hide the proffers in his mind misleads the public as to what went into those deals and what is going on.
“I don’t believe that two of those defendants were directly related to my client, and I don’t believe that either one of those hurt my client. If anything, I believe they help my client, and the public needs to know that,” Mr Miller argued
There were reports yesterday based on an alleged typo that it was attorneys for defendant Harrison Floyd who had leaked the information, which they vehemently denied.
Before the end of the hearing, Tom Clyde, representing a group of media outlets, objected to the imposition of a protective order saying the standard for one has not been met and that recent events have not given weight to the need for one — there is no physical or economic threat to witnesses.
Mr Clyde notes this is a very different situation to that of grand jurors and jury selection for the upcoming trial.
Speaking for the state, Mr Wooten argued that the media has no standing in this order and that those parties who do have all agreed with only a few specific objections.
Judge McAfee says he will put together a protective order in the same vein as that pitched by David Shafer as everyone is on board including those who do not believe it is needed.
As the hearing wrapped up Harrison Floyd’s lawyers changed their mind and joined media outlets in opposition.
