Trump serves meals at Texas border event: Live news today
Justice Arthur Engoron denies mistrial order by Donald Trump’s legal team who claim he and his law clerk showed bias in case
Trump refers to ‘radical leftists’ as ‘vermin’ during Claremont campaign rally
Donald Trump made a weekend appearance in Texas on Sunday and visited the US-Mexico border.
Greg Abbott, the state’s Republican governor, endorsed him for the White House in 2024 this past week.
Mr Trump served food to members of the National Guard and others stationed at the border for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday before delivering remarks to his supporters at a rally.
The former president may still appear on the 2024 primary presidential ballot in Colorado, a state judge ruled – shutting down efforts to remove the former president by invoking the 14th Amendment.
The attempt to remove Mr Trump from the ballot was based on the claim that he is constitutionally barred from office because of the January 6 insurrection.
WATCH: Trump boasts about disease named after him
ICYMI: Trump praises the public release of the January 6 tapes
“Congratulations to Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson for having the Courage and Fortitude to release all of the J6 Tapes, which will explicitly reveal what really happened on January 6th!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. A January 6 subcommittee wrote in its 2022 final report that Mr Trump was the “central cause of” the events of the Capitol riot.
Mr Johnson announced the decision earlier on Friday, saying allowing access to the footage “will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials.”
A number of Republicans also joined in celebrating Mr Johnson’s move.
Trump leads Biden in new poll as Israel conflict fuels criticism
A new poll from NBC News this weekend shows President Joe Biden in his worst position yet — with no signs of clearer skies ahead.
The sitting president now trails his likely 2024 challenger, Donald Trump, among voters nationally; despite the ex-president’s ongoing legal escapades, Mr Biden trails his opponent 46-44.
The reason for his continued slide is clear: Americans are quickly souring on the president’s handling of US foreign policy and America’s presence on the world stage. The spiraling conflict in Israel has only served to turn America’s youngest voters, long a Democratic-leaning demographic, against the president as seven in ten voters age 18-34 disapprove of Mr Biden’s response.
His approval rating is now at 40 per cent — the lowest recorded by NBC at any point during Mr Biden’s presidency. This poll also marks the first time Mr Biden has trailed Mr Trump in an NBC survey.
WATCH: Trump mocks supporter for shouting ‘we love you’
Trump celebrates Colorado case win in Iowa
Elsewhere in his Iowa speech on Saturday, Mr Trump celebrated his win in a Colorado election case that sought to remove him from the state’s primary ballot.
A judge rejected the removal effort on Friday, concluding that Mr Trump had engaged in insurrection during the January 6 Capitol riot but that it was unclear whether a Civil War-era constitutionalamendment barring insurrectionists from public office applied to the presidency. It was Trump’s latest win following rulings in similar cases in Minnesota and Michigan.
Mr Trump called the decision “a gigantic court victory” as he panned what he called “an outrageous attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters by getting us thrown off the ballot.”
“Our opponents are showing every day that they hate democracy,” he charged before a crowd of about 2,000 people at a commit-to-caucus event at a high school in Fort Dodge.
Mr Trump energised the crowd two months out from the Iowa caucuses on 15 January, drawing raucous applause as he asked: “Will you please give me a good showing? That’s the least you can do.”
Trump reshares Melania’s response to ‘golden shower’ claims
Donald Trump looked back on the wild allegations about him getting a “golden shower” from sex workers in Russia during an unbelievable moment at an Iowa rally.
Speaking in Fort Dodge on Saturday, the former president brought up the mostly-debunked 2016 dossier in which ex-British spy Christopher Steele alleged Mr Trump had paid sex workers to urinate on him in a Moscow hotel.
Mr Trump gave a rambling retelling of his conversation with wife Melania after the claims emerged.
“‘He was with four hookers’ — you think that was good that night to go up and tell my wife? ‘It’s not true darling, I love you very much, it’s not true,’” Mr Trump said.
“Actually, that one she didn’t believe because she said he’s a germaphobe, he’s not into that, you know. He’s not into golden showers as they say.”
Melania Trump pays tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Melania Trump posted a tribute to fellow former first lady Rosalynn Carter following her death aged 96.
“Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace,” Melania wrote on X.
Ramaswamy under fire after he echoes Trump’s ‘vermin’ comments
Vivek Ramaswamy became embroiled in a heated on-air argument with CNN anchor Abby Phillip when he was asked whether he believed the term “vermin” to be neo-Nazi rhetoric.
Former President Donald Trump used the term when speaking to a crowd in New Hampshire recently, telling his supporters “We will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our county.”
Instead of directly answering the question, Mr Ramaswamy instead lashed out at Phillip.
Michelle Del Rey has the story.
Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump at rally
Texas Gov Greg Abbott reiterated his endorsement for Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary on Sunday, telling Texans at the US-Mexico border that Mr Trump would restore “law and order” if elected.
The former president remains under multiple felony charges for his attempts to block Joe Biden from assuming the presidency in 2020 following US national security agencies affirming the security of the election vote.
Trump takes selfies with law enforcement while serving meals in Texas
Former president Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott served meals to law enforcement officials in Edinburg, Texas, on Sunday, 19 November.
Footage shows Mr Trump taking selfies with troops and offering cutlery and napkins to servicemembers.
The former GOP president is visiting the US-Mexican border to discuss his border control policy as he campaigns for the Republican nomination.
Mr Abbott endorsed Mr Trump’s bid for the White House this past week, and is set to appear with the president on Sunday.
