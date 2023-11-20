Trump serves meals at Texas border event: Live news today

✕ Close Trump refers to ‘radical leftists’ as ‘vermin’ during Claremont campaign rally

Donald Trump made a weekend appearance in Texas on Sunday and visited the US-Mexico border.

Greg Abbott, the state’s Republican governor, endorsed him for the White House in 2024 this past week.

Mr Trump served food to members of the National Guard and others stationed at the border for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday before delivering remarks to his supporters at a rally.

The former president may still appear on the 2024 primary presidential ballot in Colorado, a state judge ruled – shutting down efforts to remove the former president by invoking the 14th Amendment.

The attempt to remove Mr Trump from the ballot was based on the claim that he is constitutionally barred from office because of the January 6 insurrection.