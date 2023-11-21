Trump lawyers appeal against DC trial partial gag order: Live

✕ Close Trump vows to ‘take over’ Washington DC: ‘We are going to make it beautiful’

Donald Trump’s legal team was in federal court in Washington, DC on Monday for oral arguments concerning the partial gag order imposed on the former president in his federal election interference case.

Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that Mr Trump cannot make “disparaging or “inflammatory” comments about people or entities involved in the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Mr Trump’s team argued that as he is running for president any restrictions on what he can say while he campaigns would violate his right to free speech.

A panel of judges didn’t appear to buy that argument, but an official ruling is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the former president’s civil fraud trial in New York enters its eighth week. In that trial, Mr Trump’s attorneys won a pause on the gag order imposed on him there.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump visited the US-Mexico border in Texas, where Republican Governor Greg Abbott endorsed his 2024 White House run.