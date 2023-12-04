Trump GOP allies could return him to White House, Cheney warns: Live

✕ Close Liz Cheney says she wants Republicans to lose their House majority in 2024

Former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump’s greatest foes, says while she still believes in her party’s traditional principles, its co-option by the former president is a danger to democracy.

She would therefore like the party to lose its majority in the House of Representatives as a safeguard to prevent Speaker Mike Johnson from handing the election to Mr Trump if the result was thrown over to the lower chamber of Congress.

Ms Cheney also gave a dire warning that the US was sleepwalking its way toward dictatorship during an interview with CBS News on Sunday.

Meanwhile, federal court judges have dealt two legal blows in Mr Trump’s attempts to evade criminal charges and lawsuits stemming from his alleged attempts to overturn 2020 presidential results.

A long-awaited federal appeals court ruling on Friday determined that Mr Trump can be held civilly liable for inciting the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot in the wake of his 2020 loss.

In his federal election subversion case, Judge Tanya Chutkan determined that he also does not have presidential immunity to avoid charges in a case from US Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith.