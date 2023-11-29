Trump says Pence trying to ‘curry favour’ with DoJ over Jan 6 revelations: Live
Filing in federal election interference case suggests former president wants to re-litigate 2020 results that saw him lose to Joe Biden
Morning Joe trolls Trump with supercut of his latest gaffes
In a court filing late on Monday, Donald Trump’s legal team in his federal election interference case suggested that Mike Pence was cooperating with federal prosecutors in order to avoid criminal charges for retaining classified documents.
The filing links the investigation into the former vice president over that matter with testimony he gave to Special Counsel Jack Smith at the Department of Justice regarding the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.
Mr Pence had an incentive to “[provide] information that is consistent with the Biden Administration’s preferred, and false, narrative” in the DOJ’s investigation into the aftermath of the 2020 election, attorneys for Mr Trump allege.
However, ABC News reports that investigators have the former vice president’s personal notes from the time which show his friendship with Mr Trump unravelled over the “crank” lawyers and Mr Pence’s warnings not to try and overturn the election. He even thought about skipping the vote certification in Congress until reminded of his oath to the Constitution by his son, a marine.
The filing suggests the former president intends to re-litigate the results of the 2020 election when the case comes to trial in March 2024.
Iowa evangelical leader says Trump’s 2024 problem is ‘no one wants their child to grow up like him’
Donald Trump’s often abrasive demeanour may have finally caught up with him.
A top political activist in Iowa active in the evangelical Christian movement — Bob Vander Plaats — recently announced his support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as Mr Trump’s rivals continue to push for an upset victory in the first-in-the-nation caucus. Now, he is explaining his decision, which he says is linked to a perceived aura of moral decay that he asserts surrounds the former president.
Speaking with Steve Deace of The Blaze, Mr Vander Plaats pointed to the Trump camp’s aggression against Iowa’s GOP governor, Kim Reynolds, who had also rejected an endorsement of Mr Trump in favour of his leading opponent.
John Bowden has the story.
Iowa evangelical leader explains Trump’s big 2024 problem
DeSantis supporter says former president doesn’t present as positive role model for children
In furious denial that he’s ‘cognitively impaired’, Trump claims he deliberately muddles Biden and Obama
Donald Trump claimed that he deliberately mixes up Joe Biden and Barack Obama’s names as he angrily denied that he is “cognitively impaired.”
Mr Trump took to Truth Social to defend himself and claimed he had deliberately mistaken Mr Biden for Mr Obama to show that “others” may have a “very big influence” in running the country.
“Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country,” Mr Trump wrote in the post on Monday.
Read more...
Trump claims he deliberately muddles Biden and Obama in furious denial
Ex-president says he does it to show that ‘others’ may have a ‘very big influence’ in running the country
Trump puts re-litigating 2020 election back on table
Attorneys for Donald Trump made the clearest signal yet that they intend to question the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in a federal criminal trial over his attempts to subvert the results.
Lawyers for the former president want to investigate several government agencies about their handling of investigations into an election Mr Trump still falsely claims was stolen from and rigged against him.
A 37-page filing in US District Court in Washington DC on Monday asks prosecutors to produce mountains of documents surrounding “the impact of foreign influence” and “actual and attempted compromises of election infrastructure” as well evidence of alleged “political bias”.
Courtrooms, election officials, and Mr Trump’s own attorney general and White House counsel, among others, have repeatedly rejected the idea that widespread fraud affected the outcome of an election he lost. US Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith argues that Mr Trump ignored those findings in his multi-state campaign to reverse the outcome.
Report: Pence told special counsel he initially decided to skip Jan 6 proceedings
Former Vice President Mike Pence initially decided that he would skip the January 6 proceedings to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory before changing his mind.
Much of what Mr Pence recently told the office of Special Counsel Jack Smith are statements he has previously made publically, according to ABC News.
Investigators got ahold of personal notes that Mr Pence jotted down after meetings, including with former President Donald Trump, from the National Archives.
One such note reveals that Mr Pence had decided that he would skip the certification because there were “too many questions” and that it would be “too hurtful to my friend” before he concluded that it was his duty to appear.
Gustaf Kilander has the full story.
Mike Pence told special counsel he initially decided to skip Jan 6 proceedings
‘Dad, you took the same oath I took,’ Pence says Marine son told him during Christmas break 2020
Obamacare under threat again if Trump wins in 2024
Former President Donald Trump threatened over the weekend to reopen the contentious fight over the Affordable Care Act after failing to repeal it while in the White House, saying he is “seriously looking at alternatives” if he wins a second term.
Trump’s comments drew a rebuke from Democratic President Joe Biden’s campaign, which cast them as another “extremist” proposal from the GOP front-runner. And they rapidly moved to mobilize a response, including new advertising in battleground states contrasting Biden’s efforts to lower drug costs with Trump’s comments.
“Donald Trump is campaigning on a threat to rip away health care from millions of Americans, so we’re going to use every tool in our arsenal to make sure the American people know that lives are literally on the line next November,” said Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler.
The back-and-forth points to what could be a key issue in a general election rematch between Trump and Biden if both win their parties’ nominations, as is widely expected.
Trump will renew efforts to overturn ‘Obamacare’ if he wins second term
Trump says he wants to reopen the contentious fight over the Affordable Care Act saying he is ‘seriously looking at alternatives’
Lawyers argue Trump can’t control fraud trial death threats
Attorneys for Donald Trump claim “there is no indication” he can “exercise any control” over the flood of threatening messages from his supporters to his fraud trial judge and his chief clerk, subjected to near-daily attacks and insults from the former president.
Mr Trump’s lawyers are urging a New York appeals court to permanently reject a gag order against their client during a civil fraud trial with his brand-building real estate empire at stake.
But a filing from lawyers for Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James last week argued that a gag order is necessary to protect the safety of the court’s staff, with a sworn statement from the court system’s top security official revealing that “hundreds of threats, disparaging and harassing comments and antisemitic messages” followed Mr Trump’s attacks.
Univision anchor joins condemnation of channel’s friendly Trump interview
Univision anchor and reporter Jorge Ramos has joined the growing list of voices criticising his network’s recent airing of an interview with Donald Trump which was widely regarded as a PR spectacle and avoided serious questions.
The former president and current candidate for the Republican presidential nomination sat down with Enrique Acevedo earlier in November; their conversation marked the former president’s first formal interview with the Spanish-language broadcaster, as well as Univision’s first with any current or former Republican president. The questions posed to the former president stayed far away from interrogating his continued insistence of victory in the 2020 election and other sensitive topics.
What’s more, it was apparently attended in person by Univision corporate executives, a highly irregular move for any journalist sitting down with a political candidate.
John Bowden reports.
Univision anchor joins condemnation of channel’s friendly Trump interview
Prominent Latino Americans respond after Trump given airtime for fact-free campaigning
Watch: Cheney writes Speaker Johnson wanted Trump’s flattery and will do what he wants in 2024
Trump’s Jan 6 committee ‘fishing expedition’ denied by DC judge
The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case has rejected what she likened to a bad-faith “fishing expedition” for documents from the congressional committee that investigated the events surrounding the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan shot down the attempt from the former president’s legal team to obtain what it labelled “missing” records from the committee, which had turned over reams of documents to federal archivists and publicly shared thousands of pages of transcripts from hearings and interviews as part of its mammoth report.
“The broad scope of the records that [Mr Trump] seeks, and his vague description of their potential relevance, resemble less ‘a good faith effort to obtain identified evidence’ than they do ‘a general ‘fishing expedition,’” the judge wrote in a filing on Monday.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Trump’s Jan 6 committee ‘fishing expedition’ denied by DC judge
Federal judge Tanya Chutkan denies former president’s attempt to subpoena ‘missing’ records
NY fraud trial: Trump lawyers ask for third directed verdict
For a third time since the beginning of the trial, lawyers for Donald Trump have asked Judge Arthur Engoron for a directed verdict by pointing to testimony that they claim proves their case and undermines the attorney general. This was the exchange that prompted it, as Trump attorney Jesus Suarez questioned Deutsche Bank’s Dave Williams, per ABC News:
“Was an event of default ever declared by Deutsche Bank on the loans to the Trump Organization?”
“No,.”
“This witness has again testified the bank conducted its own due diligence,” Chris Kise said, arguing that Trump didn’t defraud anyone with his statements of financial condition.
“This is a subjective exercise. There isn’t a right answer. There isn’t an ’Ah-ha, you picked the wrong number,’” he said. “The bank is in a relationship whose job it is to make these determinations. It’s not the attorney general’s job to insert herself into a private transaction ten years later.”
The judge notes that it doesn’t matter if the banks were paid and there was no default if the process was fraudulent.
“The witness did not say none of this matters,” AG lawyer Kevin Wallace said. “The witness said he expects clients to tell the truth.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies