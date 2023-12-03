Trump suffers double court blow over Jan 6 cases: Latest
Federal judges strike down ‘immunity’ claims in lawsuits and criminal charges surrounding 2020 election
Trump zips his lips to camera after leaving New York court during civil fraud trial
Federal court judges have dealt two legal blows in Donald Trump’s attempts to evade criminal charges and lawsuits stemming from his alleged attempts to overturn 2020 presidential results.
A long-awaited federal appeals court ruling on Friday determined that Mr Trump can be held civilly liable for inciting the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 in the wake of his 2020 loss.
The ruling, which followed three lawsuits from law enforcement officers and members of Congress whose lives were threatened that day, finds that the former president cannot use presidential “immunity” as a shield from that litigation.
On Friday night, the judge overseeing his election subversion case in Washington DC determined that he also does not have presidential immunity to avoid charges in a case from US Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith.
The ruling followed his legal team’s debut in Georgia, where he is trying to dismiss charges on First Amendment grounds in a separate but parallel case related to his attempts to overturn election results in the state.
His attorneys argued he shouldn’t be on trial at all as he campaigns for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, and that he shouldn’t be on trial if he wins next year’s election, meaning that he shouldn’t be on trial until at least 2029, they argued.
Tucker Carlson ‘passionately’ hated Trump... but he’ll still vote for him
Former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has privately said he “passionately” hates Donald Trump. He has described him as a “demonic force” and a “destroyer” that he “can’t wait” to ignore. Carlson says he plans to vote for him in 2024.
The far-right commentator was fired from the network in the wake of a record-breaking settlement in a defamation case stemming from the former president’s election lies.
On Thursday, he told Roseanne Barr on her podcast that he has “always agreed” with Mr Trump’s policies but became an “active Trump supporter” following the law enforcement search of his Mar-a-Lago estate last summer.
Analysis: Was the DeSantis campaign doomed from the start?
Ron DeSantis entered the Republican primary this spring as the preeminent challenger to former President Donald Trump and as the heir apparent taking on the old guard.
The Florida governor was “Trump without the baggage,” a far-right fighter ready to rumble with the “radical left” and govern more productively than the chaotic reality TV star, blustering real estate mogul and grievance-filled showman.
In a race against the oldest president in US history, being born in the late 1970s instead of the mid-1940s would also be helpful. Part of the thinking was that Mr DeSantis could win the White House by simply standing next to President Joe Biden on the debate stage and not looking old.
Gustaf Kilander asks: was the Florida governor’s floundering campaign always inevitable? Was Mr DeSantis always too awkward to be president?
Trump does not have presidential immunity, election conspiracy case judge rules
The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s federal election conspiracy case in Washington DC has rejected a motion to dismiss the case based on his argument that he enjoys presidential immunity.
Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, said that the former president’s time in officer did not bestow on him “the divine right of kings” to evade criminal accountability.
It comes as a long-awaited federal appeals court ruling also determined that Mr Trump can be held civilly liable for inciting the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 in the wake of his 2020 loss.
Lawyers for Mr Trump had also tried to use his presidential “immunity” as a shield from the litigation.
Read on...
Judge in Trump election conspiracy case rules he does not have presidential immunity
Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, said that the former president’s time in office did not bestow on him ‘the divine right of kings’ to evade criminal accountability.
Attorney argue Trump can’t be on trial in Georgia if he’s president
Yes, they’re actually trying to push the trial back to 2029 when the former president may leave the White House after a possible second term. He will be 83 years old.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump can’t be on trial in Georgia if he’s president, attorneys argue
Trump shouldn’t be tried until at least 2029, lawyers tell Fulton County judge
Olympic gold medalist swimmer gets six months in home detention for role at Capitol riot
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller, who threw his USA team jacket in a trash can after he stormed the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Friday to six months of home detention for joining the mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the seat of American democracy.
At 6-foot-6, Keller towered over police officers guarding the Capitol and other Donald Trump supporters who breached the building, and he was quickly identified by authorities. He pleaded guilty in 2021 to a felony charge and was one of the first rioters to publicly agree to cooperate with authorities investigating the Capitol attack.
Video captured Keller leading profane chants directed at then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats. He also joined a chorus of rioters in singing the national anthem in the middle of the Capitol. He resisted efforts to remove him from the Capitol, ripping an elbow away and shaking off a police officer, prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon sentenced Keller to three years of probation, including six months of home detention, and ordered him to perform 360 hours of community service.
What’s next for Gavin Newsom ‘shadow campaign’?
The Fox News debate on Thursday between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and California governor Gavin Newsom was billed as the “Great Red vs Blue State debate,” a showdown between conservatism and liberalism itself.
But the spectre of the 2024 presidential election – and, well, maybe the 2028 one – hung over the conversation all night.
What exactly were these two men fighting for? And what comes next?
Josh Marcus reports for The Independent from San Francisco.
Trump golf club server claims she was tricked into NDA after sexual harassment
A former server is suing Donald Trump‘s National Golf Club in Bedminster, alleging she was sexually harassed and coerced into sex by one of her supervisors before being tricked into signing an illegal NDA by Mr Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba.
Alice Bianco filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in New Jersey’s Middlesex County Superior Court, according to Politico.
Mr Trump is not named as a defendant in the suit.
The alleged incident began in 2021, when Ms Bianco, then 21, claims that a manager harassed her and tried to force a kiss on her. When she refused, she allegedly was given an “unfair job assignment” in retaliation. The situation culminated in her having to agree to have sex with the manager “as a quid pro quo for continued employment and ‘protection’”, according to the lawsuit.
The manager is also not named as a defendant.
Graig Graziosi has the full story.
Woman claims she was tricked into NDA after sexual harassment at Trump golf club
‘All I knew was that the person claiming to be my friend and advisor threw me in the trash as soon as she pressured me into silence,’ Alice Bianco said
BLM slams ‘publicity seeking’ ex-activist after he endorsed Trump
Black Lives Matter (BLM) has slammed one of its ex-activists after he endorsed Donald Trump for president.
Mark Fisher, who was formerly associated with a Rhode Island BLM group, endorsed Mr Trump on Tuesday in an interview posted online.
Mr Fisher said he had decided to endorse the former president, who in the past has refused to condemn white supremacist groups, because “everybody else sucks.”
He added that he likes Mr Trump and thinks “who we have sitting in the Oval Office is a deep disappointment.”
The Black Lives Matter organisation condemned Mr Fisher’s comments as a “publicity stunt.”
Watch: Trump tells supporters to ‘guard the vote’ in Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta
Donald Trump today told supporters in Iowa that the most important part of the upcoming election is to “guard the vote”. He specifically mentions Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta.
Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, highlights the racial dimension of what the former president is saying — just as he did in 2020.
“Exactly what he said in 2020. Not sure why the racial dimension of Trump’s attack on the Constitution has been underplayed, but it was central to the effort. It’s not mysterious. And he’s doing it again.”
After debating DeSantis, what’s next for the Newsom ‘shadow campaign'
The Fox News debate on Thursday between Florida governor Ron DeSantis and California governor Gavin Newsom was billed as the “Great Red vs Blue State debate,” a showdown between conservatism and liberalism itself.
But the spectre of the 2024 presidential election – and, well, maybe the 2028 one – hung over the conversation all night.
What exactly were these two men fighting for? And what comes next?
Josh Marcus reports from San Francisco.
