Trump not responsible for fraud trial death threats, lawyers say: Live
Former president will return to witness stand in New York on 11 December
Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump will return to the witness stand to testify in their own defence at the Trump Organization’s civil fraud trial in New York in early December.
The former president’s testimony will round out proceedings ahead of closing arguments. Justice Arthur Engoron delivered a pre-trial ruling finding the defendants liable for fraud, but there are other counts to consider.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal team in the same case has responded to an affidavit from court security regarding the inundation of the judge’s office with death threats and antisemitic abuse. They argue that the former president has no control over such threats.
Mr Trump has tried to rewrite the story after he was booed by a crowd of football fans during an appearance at Clemson University for the Palmetto Bowl in South Carolina.
While there was a sizeable contingent of Trump fans in the crowd, several videos captured the overwhelming jeers aimed at him as he arrived at the alma mater of his GOP primary rival Nikki Haley.
Mr Trump sought to downplay the disappointing reception, taking to Truth Social to fire off a series of links to highly positive articles about his appearance.
Four swing-states are reportedly still investigating the slates of so-called “fake electors” which Donald Trump allegedly hoped to use to falsely certify that he had won the 2020 election.
The results of those investigations could bring more charges down onto the already embattled former president, according to The Hill, which contacted numerous state attorneys general offices to determine if investigations were ongoing.
The investigations are being carried out while Mr Trump faces four criminal cases, including one in Georgia focused on his alleged efforts to steal the 2020 election.
Trump hints at using military to quell crime in US cities
Campaigning in Iowa this year, Donald Trump said he was prevented during his presidency from using the military to quell violence in primarily Democratic cities and states.
Calling New York City and Chicago “crime dens,” the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination told his audience, “The next time, I’m not waiting. One of the things I did was let them run it and we’re going to show how bad a job they do,” he said. “Well, we did that. We don’t have to wait any longer.”
Trump has not spelled out precisely how he might use the military during a second term, although he and his advisers have suggested they would have wide latitude to call up units. While deploying the military regularly within the country’s borders would be a departure from tradition, the former president already has signaled an aggressive agenda if he wins, from mass deportations to travel bans imposed on certain Muslim-majority countries.
A law first crafted in the nation’s infancy would give Trump as commander in chief almost unfettered power to do so, military and legal experts said in a series of interviews.
Trump tries to rewrite story of South Carolina football game
Former President Donald Trump and his loyal friend, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, seem to be promoting a different version of events after Mr Trump was booed at the South Carolina football game.
While videos captured Mr Trump being met with a cacophony of boos as he walked onto the field during halftime, he quickly tried to revise the incident.
On Truth Social, he reposted articles that said the crowds showed support. He posted one article alongside a quote, which read: “Trump cheered at football stadium, picks up slew of new endorsements in South Carolina.”
The former president posted in another post: “A Hero’s Welcome – President Trump Upstages Nikki Haley in South Carolina at Palmetto Bowl.”
Ms Greene also tried to rewrite the news of his poor reception.
Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity Action group plans won’t back Trump in 2024, report says
ABC News reported that Charles Koch’s Americans for Prosperity Action donor organisation will reportedly not throw its substantial wealth behind Donald Trump in 2024.
The organisation is reportedly planning to back another Republican candidate in the upcoming Iowa caucus on 15 January, though it is not clear who will receive the group’s support.
Americans for Prosperity reportedly has research that suggests “as many as 75% of Republicans just might be open to a Trump alternative if they think that that person can win,” according to ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.
‘He’s not busy’: Bob Woodward undermines Trump excuse for not giving back secret papers
Woodward, who has written four books focused on Mr Trump and serves as an associate editor of The Washington Post, sat down for an interview on MSNBC during which he recalled the former president frequently insisting he was “too busy” to talk for long, but ultimately would spend more time than Woodward had allotted chatting with him.
Univision anchor joins condemnation of channel’s friendly Trump interview
Prominent Latino Americans respond after Trump given airtime for fact-free campaigning.
Fulton County: Judge allows Chesebro to travel to other election subversion probes
Fulton County’s Judge Scott McAfee has modified the probation conditions of former Donald Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro allowing him to travel to “meet with counsel” in other jurisdictions conducting 2020 election subversion investigations beyond Georgia’s.
A new court filing states that he can visit Nevada, Arizona, and Washington, DC.
Mr Chesebro is one of four out of 19 original Trump co-defendants in the sprawling racketeering case in Georgia who pleaded guilty and struck a cooperation deal with prosecutors from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office.
The one-time lawyer to the former president pleaded guilty to a felony charge of conspiracy to file false documents. He is known as the architect of the “fake electors” scheme to keep Mr Trump in the White House after the 2020 election.
Here’s our earlier reporting on Mr Chesebro:
Trump’s Jan 6 committee ‘fishing expedition’ denied by DC judge
Federal judge Tanya Chutkan denies former president’s attempt to subpoena ‘missing’ records.
Fulton County: Eastman tries to sever case from Trump
Former Trump lawyer John Eastman has asked Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee to split the remaining 15 defendants in the sprawling Georgia 2020 election interference case into two groups so that those not named Donald Trump and who are not the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee can get their cases resolved earlier in 2024.
Currently, prosecutors led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis want to try the remaining 15 defendants (down from 19 following four plea deals) together at a trial beginning on 5 August 2024.
Judge McAfee has previously said he would be open to splitting up the defendants to make things easier to handle administratively.
Trump boasts he has glowing health report thanks to ‘improved diet’
Donald Trump marked Joe Biden’s 81st birthday on Monday 20 November by releasing a letter from his physician that reports the former president is in “excellent” physical and mental health. The letter posted on the former president’s social media platform contained no details to support its claims - measures like weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test. His report comes as age has emerged as a key issue of the 2024 presidential election, which could find Mr Trump and Mr Biden facing off once again.
