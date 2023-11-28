✕ Close Related Video: Trump claims he wasn’t referring to clerk when he violated fraud trial gag order

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump and his son Eric Trump will return to the witness stand to testify in their own defence at the Trump Organization’s civil fraud trial in New York in early December.

The former president’s testimony will round out proceedings ahead of closing arguments. Justice Arthur Engoron delivered a pre-trial ruling finding the defendants liable for fraud, but there are other counts to consider.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s legal team in the same case has responded to an affidavit from court security regarding the inundation of the judge’s office with death threats and antisemitic abuse. They argue that the former president has no control over such threats.

Mr Trump has tried to rewrite the story after he was booed by a crowd of football fans during an appearance at Clemson University for the Palmetto Bowl in South Carolina.

While there was a sizeable contingent of Trump fans in the crowd, several videos captured the overwhelming jeers aimed at him as he arrived at the alma mater of his GOP primary rival Nikki Haley.

Mr Trump sought to downplay the disappointing reception, taking to Truth Social to fire off a series of links to highly positive articles about his appearance.