Former president Donald Trump has announced he will launch his own social media app and news company to compete with ‘big tech’.

The move comes nine months after Mr Trump was banned from social media for his role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

The new company will be named the Trump Media & Technology Group and will launch an app called “TRUTH Social”.

“I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Mr Trump said in a release.

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!” he added.

The company is a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp, will be publicly listed and launch next month.

Mr Trump also intends to roll out a video-on-demand service with entertainment, news and podcasts.