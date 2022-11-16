Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man dies after climbing into dumpster that was emptied into recycling truck

Kellen Bischoff had been at off-campus party at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania before accident

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 16 November 2022 00:35
Comments
<p>Kellen Bischoff, of New Jersey, died after climbing into a dumpster which was emptied into a recycling truck and compressed</p>

Kellen Bischoff, of New Jersey, died after climbing into a dumpster which was emptied into a recycling truck and compressed

(Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home)

A New Jersey man died after climbing into a dumpster which was emptied into a recycling truck and compressed.

Officials say that the body of 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff was discovered at the Total Recycling Facility in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Bischoff, who was from Manahawkin, New Jersey, had earlier been reported missing to Kutztown Borough Police Department.

Investigators found that Bischoff had visited a family member in Kutztown and was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning after he left an off-campus party at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video showed that he climbed into the dumpster behind a Dollar Tree store, which was eventually emptied into the recycling truck and taken to the facility where his body was found.

Recommended

“Several hours later, a trash hauler was observed arriving at this location. The contents of this dumpster were then emptied and compressed into the rear of the recycling truck and transported to the Total Recycling Facility,” said the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

An autopsy showed no signs of foul play or unexpected injuries. Toxicology results remain pending.

Bischoff’s obituary stated that “his fun-loving personality was infectious and left an impression on all who knew him.” He was a lifelong Stafford resident.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in