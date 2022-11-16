Man dies after climbing into dumpster that was emptied into recycling truck

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



A New Jersey man died after climbing into a dumpster which was emptied into a recycling truck and compressed.

Officials say that the body of 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff was discovered at the Total Recycling Facility in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Bischoff, who was from Manahawkin, New Jersey, had earlier been reported missing to Kutztown Borough Police Department.

Investigators found that Bischoff had visited a family member in Kutztown and was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning after he left an off-campus party at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video showed that he climbed into the dumpster behind a Dollar Tree store, which was eventually emptied into the recycling truck and taken to the facility where his body was found.

“Several hours later, a trash hauler was observed arriving at this location. The contents of this dumpster were then emptied and compressed into the rear of the recycling truck and transported to the Total Recycling Facility,” said the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

An autopsy showed no signs of foul play or unexpected injuries. Toxicology results remain pending.

Bischoff’s obituary stated that “his fun-loving personality was infectious and left an impression on all who knew him.” He was a lifelong Stafford resident.