Dust storm Illinois - live: Multiple dead in I-55 pile-up of up to 80 cars during sudden storm
I-55 remains shut down in both directions
Multiple people died in a sprawling multi-car accident on I-55 outside of Springfield, Illinois, according to Illinois police.
The massive pile-up, involving an estimated 80 cars, occured during a dust storm with low visibility.
More than 30 people were taken to nearby hospitals.
At the time, winds were blowing between 35 and 45 mph, according to The Weather Channel.
I-55 remains shut down in both directions near Sangamon and Montgomery counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Truck driver posts pictures of weather conditions
Illinois lawmaker ‘heartbroken’ at fatal I-55 crash
Rep Nikki Budzinski took to Twitter to express her condolences at the loss of life in shocking incident.
I'm heartbroken by the devastating reports of fatalities in the crash on I-55 today. My thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of these individuals and everyone who has been hospitalized with injuries. https://t.co/pnDORp5pj8— Rep. Nikki Budzinski (@RepNikkiB) May 1, 2023
Over 30 taken to hospital, police say
More than 30 people were taken to the hospital after a massive multi-car pile-up occured on I-55 in downstate Illinois during a dust storm, according to Illinois State Police Major Ryan Starrick, who spoke at a press conference on Monday.
‘Multiple fatalities’ in vehicle pileup caused by dust storm on I-55 in Illinois
A massive dust storm caused several vehicle pileups on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, Illinois leading to multiple fatalities, according to police.
The multiple crashes occurred on Monday (1 May) at mile marker 76 on I-55 in both the northbound and southbound direction, Illinois State Police said in a press conference posted to Facebook.
Illinois State Police said I-55 I-55 is shut down from mile marker 52 until 80 in both directions as they work “a large crash.”
They urged motorists to take an alternative route as traffic was being diverted onto the frontage road.
Ariana Baio is following the details for The Independent.
Excessive winds blowing dirt from fields across I-55 caused zero visibility leading to the crash
Dust storm causes ‘numerous crashes’ on I-55
A dust storm in central Illinois has caused “numerous crashes” along I-55, according to state officials.
Pictures of the scene showed clouds of smoke and numerous burnt-out cars.
