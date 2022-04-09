NFL player Dwayne Haskins dies aged 24 after being hit by dump truck, report says

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in a car accident, reports say.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement on Saturday. “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins was 24 years old. According to the Associated Press, the young quarterback died after being struck by a dump truck on a Florida highway.

“He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Indiana Miranda told AP. She did not say why Haskins was on the road.

Haskins was drafted into the National Football League in 2019. Before joining the Steelers last year, he spent two seasons with the Washington Commanders (then the Washington Redskins).

“I am absolutely heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said on Saturday. “Dwane was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him. This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words.”

Before his short NFL career, Haskins was the star of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who also mourned his passing on Saturday.

“Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye,” the team tweeted above a photo of Haskins in his Ohio State uniform.

In a video that resurfaced online on Saturday, Haskins can be seen visiting the university as a child in 2008, saying he wants to go to college there.

Haskins’ teammate in Pittsburgh, Steelers linebacker TJ Watt, remembered him fondly in a tweet.

“The world lost a great person today,” Watt wrote. “When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last forever.”

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward lamented Haskins’ passing as well.

“Dwayne meant so much to so many people,” Heyward wrote. “We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH.”