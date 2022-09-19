People in Mexico City gather in the streets for safety after a major earthquake shook buildings on 19 September 2022 (REUTERS/Raquel Cunha)

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

At least one person has been killed by a major earthquake off the coast of Michoacán state in Mexico.

The US National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Mexico, saying that “hazardous tsunami waves” could reach up to three meters above the normal tide level.

The earthquake was measured to have a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, which is powerful but not historic. According to the US Geological Survey, about 10-20 such earthquakes happen each year across the world.

Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that one person had died in the western state of Colima due to a falling fence at a shopping centre.

Videos showed rattling rooms, wildly swinging light fixtures, and wobbling pickup trucks throughout western Mexico. However, the overall damage of the quake appeared light compared to previous disasters.

Follow live updates on the situation below.