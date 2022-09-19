At least one person has been killed by a major earthquake off the coast of Michoacán state in Mexico.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tsunami warning for the west coast of Mexico, saying that “hazardous tsunami waves” could reach up to three meters above the normal tide level.
The earthquake was measured to have a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, which is powerful but not historic. According to the US Geological Survey, about 10-20 such earthquakes happen each year across the world.
Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that one person had died in the western state of Colima due to a falling fence at a shopping centre.
Videos showed rattling rooms, wildly swinging light fixtures, and wobbling pickup trucks throughout western Mexico. However, the overall damage of the quake appeared light compared to previous disasters.
Videos show quake rattling rooms and pickup trucks
Videos have emerged showing scenes of rattling rooms and teetering pickup trucks across western Mexico, my colleague Graig Graziosi reports.
In a video shared by Diario de Morelos, a publication covering the region near the earthquake’s epicentre, a pair of trucks can be seen shaking violently as seismic activity rocks the region.
John-Carlos Estrada, a journalist at CBS Austin, shared several videos of the quake from people on the ground in Mexico. In one video street signs in Mexico City can seen swaying due to the earthquake.
Tsunami waves registered at three sea gauges
The US National Weather Service now says three sets of tsunami waves have been measured, at sea level gauges off the coast of Manzanillo, Zihuatanejo, and Acapulco.
So far, these waves aren’t as big as feared: the NWS says their “maximum tsunami height” was 0.8m, 0.5m, and 0.1m respectively.
One person killed in Colima
Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said that at least one person has been killed by the earthquake.
Mr Obrador said on Twitter on Monday afternoon that he had been informed by his secretary of the Navy that a person died in Manzanillo in Colima state due to a falling fence in a shopping centre.
He said he is still waiting to hear back from the governor of Colima about some regions of the state becaus communications were interrupted by the quake.
How powerful is a magnitude 7.6 earthquake?
An earthquake with a magnitude of between 7 and 8 is more powerful than most, with about 10-20 happening every year according to the US Geological Survey.
The most powerful earthquake ever recorded was the Great Chilean Earthquake in 1960, which is estimated to have been between 9.4 and 9.6 and to have killed thousands of people.
Today’s quake was more powerful than the one that devastated Mexico in 2017 (magnitude 7.3), killing 370 people, and is almost as powerful as the 1985 Mexico City earthquake (magnitude 8), which killed at least 5,000 people and probably more. Oddly, all three quakes occurred on the same day.
But that doesn’t mean this earthquake will be that bad. The actual impact of an earthquake is influenced by many factors, including the location of the epicentre, the depth of the shock, and the geology of affected areas.
No tsunami threat to Hawaii and other countries
Here’s the NWS’s latest bulletin, issued about half an hour ago.
“An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 occurred near the coast of Michoacán, Mexico at 1805 UTC on Monday 19 September 2022,” the notice said.
“Tsunami waves have been observed. Based on all available data, hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts.”
It specifically says Mexico may get waves of up to 3 meters above normal tide levels, but other countries and islands such as Hawaii were not likely to be significantly affected.
In a separate bulletin, the NWS added: “Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”
NWS says tsunami waves have been observed
Good afternoon. An powerful earthquake has shaken buildings across Mexico, exactly five years to the day since another quake of similar magnitude killed 370 people.
The US National Weather Service (NWS) said that tsunami waves had been observed, and could reach up to three meters along the western coast of Mexico.
