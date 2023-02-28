Over a dozen Alabama middle school students fall ill after reportedly eating edibles

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than a dozen students fell ill at Jones Valley Middle School students in Birmingham, Alabama after reportedly eating an unidentified kind of candy.

Both local police and fire department responded to the school on Tuesday at about 12.15pm.

Orlando Reynolds, the captain of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, said the crews were sent to the school after a report said that 11 students had noticed a general sickness after having eaten the sweets.

The candy could have been a kind of edible gummies, AL.com reported.

Captain Reynolds said that Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service took a 13-year-old girl to Children’s of Alabama but he added that she was alert and conscious.

