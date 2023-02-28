Over a dozen Alabama middle school students fall ill after reportedly eating edibles
Related video: DA: Fentanyl, heroin found in ‘significant number’ of THC products seized from Pennsylvania smoke shops
More than a dozen students fell ill at Jones Valley Middle School students in Birmingham, Alabama after reportedly eating an unidentified kind of candy.
Both local police and fire department responded to the school on Tuesday at about 12.15pm.
Orlando Reynolds, the captain of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, said the crews were sent to the school after a report said that 11 students had noticed a general sickness after having eaten the sweets.
The candy could have been a kind of edible gummies, AL.com reported.
Captain Reynolds said that Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service took a 13-year-old girl to Children’s of Alabama but he added that she was alert and conscious.
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies