Elizabeth Holmes has reported to prison today to begin her 11-year sentence for the blood-testing scam at the heart of her start-up, Theranos.

Grainy footage captured the 39-year-old entering Federal Prison Camp Bryan, about 100 miles (160 km) northwest of her hometown of Houston, at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Earlier in May, a federal appeals court rejected her bid to remain out of prison while she attempts to overturn her January 2022 conviction on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Holmes spent the Memorial Day weekend near her home in San Diego before surrendering to authorities on 30 May.

A delay was granted to give Holmes time to sort out several issues, including child care for her one-year-old son William and three-month-old daughter Invicta. Holmes had originally been ordered to begin her prison sentence on 27 April.

The father of both children is William “Billy” Evans, whom she met after breaking up with her former romantic and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny,” Balwani, who began serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence last month in Southern California.

Balwani was convicted of 12 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy committed while he was Theranos' chief operating officer.