Elon Musk secretly fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: report

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, secretly had twins in November of 2021, according to court documents obtained by Business Insider.

The children were born weeks before the billionaire welcomed his second child, a surrogate, with his on-again, off-again partner, the musician Grimes.

In April, Mr Musk, 51, and Ms Zilis, 36, filed a petition to change the twins’ name to “have their father’s last name” and contain part of their mother’s last name as part of their middle name, according to the documents. A Texas court approved the request in May.

A screenshot from Texas court documents showing Elon Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Alice Zilis seeking a name change for children they reportedly had together. (District Court of Travis County Texas)

Mr Musk has nine total children.

Court documents show the pair listed the same home address in Austin, Texas.

Tesla has a major factory on the outskirts of the city, and Mr Musk’s rocket venture SpaceX conducts flights out of the town of Boca Chica in the southern part of the state.

Ms Zilis is a Yale-educated artificial intelligence specialist.

She and Mr Musk met through OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research nonprofit Mr Musk helped found in 2015.

Ms Zilis is on the OpenAI board of directors.

She then joined Mr Musk at his flagship company, Tesla, as a project director working on the automaker’s computer chips and Autopilot programme.

She is now the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, another Musk-led firm, which is designing computer implants to allow people’s brains to control electronic devices.

The company has far only been tested its technology in animals.

Ms Zilis has ardently defended Mr Musk online in the past from his critics, writing in one 2020 post that “there’s no one I respect and admire more.”

