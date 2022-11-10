Elon Musk reportedly warns Twitter bankruptcy ‘not out of the question’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk told Twitter staff that “bankruptcy isn’t out of the question” if the company’s current financial difficulties cannot be improved.

Mr Musk offered the grim outlook of the social media company at an all-hands meeting on Thursday afternoon, less than two weeks after purchasing it for $44 billion, according to Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor of tech news outlet Platformer.

The financial publication Bloomberg reported the same comments, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The news came as Axios reported that Twitter’s head of trust and safety and the company’s interim head of advertising have both left the company. Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler were both part of Mr Musk’s leadership team since his takeover, and had appeared on a Twitter spaces discussion on Wednesday that was designed to calm advertisers.

Mr Musk, who owns the electric car company Tesla and is the richest man in the world, has led a chaotic tenure since buying the company, firing half of the company’s staff and introducing several changes to subscription services and verification that were quickly abandoned.

After offering anyone the ability to buy a ‘verified’ blue tick on their profile for $8 a month, the site was inundated with imposters imitating world leaders and brands. Among the fakes were a verified Nintendo account tweeting an explicit photo of Mario, and a fraudulent account claiming to be former president George W Bush tweeting that he “miss[es] killing Iraqis”.

The uncertainty around verification and imposter accounts has led to some brands pausing advertising on the site, a development that has further imperiled the company’s financial prospects.

In his first email to Twitter earlier in the day, Mr Musk reportedly ended all remote working and warned of an uncertain future for the company.