Search for New Hampshire hiker, 20, who vanished on popular trek

Emily Sotelo, 20, was last seen at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division

Rachel Sharp
Monday 21 November 2022 14:40
A search is currently underway for a New Hampshire hiker who vanished after setting off on a popular trek.

Emily Sotelo was last seen when she was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia on Sunday morning, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

The 20-year-old was planning to hike the popular route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. But, Ms Sotelo failed to return at an expected time and the alarm was raised on Sunday night.

Officials said she is “now overdue“ from the hike and are urging any fellow hikers who may have encountered her along the route to come forward.

As of Monday morning, she is still missing and search parties are expected to be sent out to canvass the area for clues as to her whereabouts.

Ms Sotelo is described at being 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs, and with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

Emily Sotelo has not returned from a hike on Sunday

(New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division)

Anyone with information is asked to contact NH State Police Dispatch at (603) 271-1170

