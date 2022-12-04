Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Relatives of Emmett Till were among a dozen protesters who gathered to demand justice on Saturday at the Kentucky home of a woman whose accusations led to his murder.

The group called on law enforcement to arrest Carolyn Bryant, who claimed that the 14-year-old Till had whistled at her before he was murdered by her husband and his brother in Mississippi in 1955.

A recently unearthed arrest warrant for Ms Bryant that was never served led to renewed calls for her to be held accountable for Till’s murder.

In August, a grand jury declined to indict the 88-year-old (now known as Carolyn Bryant Donham) for the crime, which galvanised the civil rights movement.

The group that gathered near her last known address in Bowling Green on Saturday called itself True Healing Under God, and included members of the Black Panthers and the Lion of Judah Armed Forces along with Till’s relatives, according to Louisville’s Courier Journal.

“For hiding and concealing Carolyn Bryant how do you find the state of Kentucky?” protest organiser and civil rights activist John Barnett asked, according to footage from WKBO.

“Guilty,” the crowd responded.

Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 (AP)

Ms Bryant’s husband Roy Bryant and his half-brother JW Milam murdered Till after Ms Bryant, then 21, had claimed that she was whistled at.

They were both found not guilty by an all-white jury and have since died.

Ms Bryant “lit a torch to that false accusation” that led to Till’s murder, Mr Barnett said.

Speaking to the Courier Journal, Mr Barnett said that old age should not spare Ms Bryant from being held criminally accountable.

“In this country don’t matter if you’re 87, 97 or 107, you do wrong, then you need to face that elephant in the room. And that’s getting justice,” Mr Barnett told the news site.

Till’s cousin Priscilla Sterling told the Courier Journal that “justice was never served”.

“I just want you to know that it was white supremacy that freed Carolyn Bryant,” Ms Sterling said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on social media that it had received a credible threat alert that the protesters might be targeted.

In response, Bowling Green cancelled its Christmas parade that had been planned for Saturday, according to WKBO.