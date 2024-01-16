The Epstein List: Full list of names revealed in unsealed court records so far

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton are among the more than 100 people named in newly-published legal documents linked to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The disclosure of the first batch of court files include the names of victims, friends and associates of the sex offender and Ghislaine Maxwell – although many others will have no direct link to Epstein.

The millionaire financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities, was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex. While awaiting trial, he killed himself in his jail cell in 2019.

The legal documents relate to a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell in 2015 and were published under a judge’s order on Wednesday.

A second tranche of documents released on Thursday evening did not shed much new light on the case, and included many of the names previously made public. Further documents unsealed on Friday are currently being reviewed by The Independent.

Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell.

Prince Andrew appears prominently, with the documents mentioning a previously reported accusation that he groped Johanna Sjoberg (which he denies). Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are also named, with neither accused of wrongdoing.

Judges, court staff and legal represenatives are not included.

Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in 2019 (Getty Images)

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking in connection to Epstein’s activities

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III

Bill Clinton, former US president

Donald Trump, businessman and former US president

Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton, US secretary of state under Barack Obama, and US presidential candidate

David Copperfield, American stage magician

John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist who investigated Epstein

Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006

Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and film producer famous for his roles in Titanic and Inception

Al Gore, former US vice president under Bill Clinton

Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group

Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author

Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister

Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop”

Marvin Minksy, artificial intelligence pioneer

Kevin Spacey, actor known for his roles in Se7en and House of Cards, found not guilty of sexual assault in 2023

George Lucas, American film director and creator of the Star Wars saga

Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial

Cate Blanchett, Australian actor who starred in The Lord of the Rings and Tár

Naomi Campbell, British model

Heidi Klum, German-US model

Sharon Churcher, British journalist

Bruce Willis, actor famous for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense

Bianca Jagger, activist and wife of The Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger

Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico

Cameron Diaz, actor who starred in Shrek and There’s Something About Mary

Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly friends with Epstein

Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein

Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher

Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist

Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew

Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist

James Michael Austrich

Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife working at Epstein’s home in Florida

Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein’s Palm Beach house manager

Bella Klein or Klen (documents differ), a former accountant in Epstein’s New York office

Leslie or Lesley Groff (documents differ), Epstein’s former secretary, who was named as a co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal but reportedly will not be charged

Victoria Bean

Rebecca Boylan

Dana Burns

Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker

Daniel Estes

Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault

Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer’s sister, who also accused Epstein of sexual assault

Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape

Louis Freeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist

Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist

Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler

Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Mr Clinton to cut ties with Epstein

Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault

Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre

Crystal Figueroa, sister of Anthony Figueroa, who dated Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s

Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Robert’s former boyfriend

Eric Gany

Meg Garvin, represented Virginia Giuffre

Sheridan Gibson-Butte,

Ross Gow, Maxwell’s press agent

Fred Graff

Robert Giuffre

Philip Guderyon

Alexandra Hall

Joanna Harrison

Shannon Harrison

Victoria Hazel

Brittany Henderson

Brett Jaffe

Forest Jones

Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Adriana Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Carol Kess

Dr Steven Olson

Stephen Kaufmann

Wendy Leigh, author

Peter Listerman

Tom Lyons

Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal

Bob Meister

Jamie Melanson

Donald Morrell

David Mullen

David Norr

Joe Pagano

May Paluga

Stanley Pottinger

Detective Joe Recarey, former Palm Beach police officer who investigated reports of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

Chief Michael Reiter, responsible for investigation of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein’s alleged friend Glenn Dubin

Sky Roberts

Kimblerley Roberts

Lynn Roberts

Haley Robson, named as a “teen recruiter” for Epstein in police documents

Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein

Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein’s Florida home

Scott Rothinson

Forest Sawyer

Dough Schoetlle,investigator

Johanna Sjoberg, claims she was sexually abused while underage by Epstein. Also claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast

Cecilia Stein

Marianne Strong

Mark Tafoya

Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant

Brent Tindall

Kevin Thompson

Ed Tuttle

Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein

Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner

Cresenda Valdes

Emma Vaghan

Anthony Valladares

Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist

Maritza Vazquez

Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and author who claims she was blocked from covering Epstein’s misdeeds while working at Vanity Fair

Jarred Weisfield

Sharon White

Courtney Wild

Daniel Wilson

Mark Zeff, New York decorator

Kelly Spamm, unknown person listed as flying on Epstein’s private jet

Alexandra Dixon, unknown person listed in Epstein’s ‘little black book’

Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former household manager, jailed in 2012 for hiding and trying to sell Epstein’s ‘black book’

Ricardo Legorreta, Mexican designer listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet

Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre, included on a list of all her previous medical providers requested by Maxwell’s defence team

Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre

Donna Oliver, physician assistant who treated Virginia Giuffre

This story is still developing, and will be updated regularly as The Independent learns more.