Multiple people are dead and more are missing following a blast at an explosives manufacturing plant in Tennessee, law enforcement officials have said.

A “massive” explosion took place at Accurate Energetic Systems, near Bucksnort, just before 8 a.m., with secondary blasts initially forcing rescuers to keep their distance from the burning site.

At least 19 were initially reported missing and multiple others were hospitalized, according to Humphrey County Emergency Management officials.

“We do have several people at this time unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said at a news conference. "We do have some that are deceased.”

open image in gallery Video from the scene showed the remains of the plant, much of which were still on fire, with thick black smoke also visible ( AP )

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said it was also supporting local officials in Hickman and Humphreys counties with the response of the explosion.

“The Tennessee Department of Health has not yet reported or confirmed any fatalities or injuries. At this time, we urge the public to avoid the area to allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently,” the agency wrote on X.

Video from the scene showed the remains of the plant, much of which were still on fire, with thick black smoke also visible. The eight-building facility sprawls across wooded hills near Bucksnort, which is located around 60 miles southwest of Nashville.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. A statement put out by Humphreys County urged people to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of the victims.

“Emergency personnel are on scene and actively managing the situation. Please avoid the area to allow responders to work safely and efficiently,” the statement read.

open image in gallery The cause of the explosion is not yet known. A statement put out by Humphreys County urged people to avoid speculation and respect the privacy of the victims ( AP )

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation — and we ask that you keep everyone involved in your prayers.”

Emergency crews were initially unable to enter the plant because of continuing detonations, Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart said by phone. He didn’t have any details on whether anyone had been hurt.

Accurate Energetic Systems, based in nearby McEwan, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday morning from The Associated Press. The company's website says it makes and tests explosives.

Public records show that the company sold numerous types of weapons to the U.S. military, including dynamite, landmines and explosive powder for large-caliber shells.

More follows ...