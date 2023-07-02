Explosive devices detonated in Washington DC

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Explosive devices were detonated outside three businesses in Washington DC in the early hours of Sunday, according to law enforcement

The devices exploded outside stores in the northeast of the capital within 15 minutes of each other, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The first attack occurred around 4.30am inside an ATM attached to the Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place.

Moments later, another device was detonated outside of a Nike store in the 700 block of H Street.

Around 4.45am, a nearby Safeway grocery store was hit with a “Molotov cocktail-style object”, police said.

The businesses were closed at the time of the incident and no one was injured.

Pictures shared by DC resident Amanda Koski on Twitter showed damage to the targeted structures and shattered windows.

Ms Koski said that law enforcement closed several streets while they investigated the incident.

“I have no idea how anyone on this street is sleeping,” Ms Koski tweeted.

“So insane. I’m on the 50 side and the boom was terrifying. I can only imagine how scary this was for the units right above it,” LaNita King also shared on the social media platform.

Law enforcement are now hunting for the suspects and the vehicle they used to flee the scenes.

MPD said in a statement that the perpetrators appeared to have targeted commercial establishments, but not members of the public.

MPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of the individuals behind the Sunday attacks.

No vehicle description, suspect lookout or motive have been released as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD detectives at (202) 727-9099.