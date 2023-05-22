AI-generated image of Pentagon explosion causes market drop

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A fake image of an explosion near the Pentagon in Washington DC, which may have been created using AI technology, caused a brief market selloff.

The image purported to show a large cloud of smoke near the home of the Department of Defense on Monday, and was shared by a string of online accounts on Twitter.

But the image and claims of an explosion were quickly branded fake by the Arlington Fire Department.

“There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public,” the department said on Twitter.

The image, which Insider says has some characteristics of AI-generated images, was shared by the Twitter account of Russian-state media RT, among others.

RT, with over 3 million followers, has posted (since deleted) what looks to be an AI generated photo of an explosion near the Pentagon pic.twitter.com/6Bl7X8ZA2M — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) May 22, 2023

The fake explosion was shared by the @Deltaone Twitter account at 10.06am ET, and by 10.10am ET the US stock market had fallen by 0/26 per cent before bouncing back, Insider reported. The account later posted that the explosion picture was fake.

@PFPAOfficial and the ACFD are aware of a social media report circulating online about an explosion near the Pentagon. There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public. pic.twitter.com/uznY0s7deL — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) May 22, 2023

It was also shared by a fake but verified Twitter account claiming to represent a major news organisation