AI-generated image of Pentagon explosion causes market drop

Fake image showed large cloud of smoke near home of Department of Defence in Arlington, Virginia

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 22 May 2023 20:56
<p>FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.</p>

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A fake image of an explosion near the Pentagon in Washington DC, which may have been created using AI technology, caused a brief market selloff.

The image purported to show a large cloud of smoke near the home of the Department of Defense on Monday, and was shared by a string of online accounts on Twitter.

But the image and claims of an explosion were quickly branded fake by the Arlington Fire Department.

“There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public,” the department said on Twitter.

The image, which Insider says has some characteristics of AI-generated images, was shared by the Twitter account of Russian-state media RT, among others.

The fake explosion was shared by the @Deltaone Twitter account at 10.06am ET, and by 10.10am ET the US stock market had fallen by 0/26 per cent before bouncing back, Insider reported. The account later posted that the explosion picture was fake.

It was also shared by a fake but verified Twitter account claiming to represent a major news organisation

