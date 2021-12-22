Santa Claus hands out gifts in Rio’s City of God slum

Santa Claus visited Brazil’s City of God favela this week, delivering some much-needed Christmas cheer to some of Rio de Janeiro’s poorest children.

Dressed in a warm red suit and jacket, with an artificial white beard attached to his chin, Santa Claus was met with crowds of excited children.

He handed out food and toys to the children whose community has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, damaging inflation, unemployment and years of gang violence.

“They really need these things” said Santa Claus, who remained anonymous. The children swarmed him, wrapping him in hugs.

A man dressed as Santa Claus leaves the house of Shirlei Carmo da Silva, who organised the event, before distributing donated gifts (Ricardo Moraes/REUTERS)

Santa Claus visited the City of God, which is one of Rio’s most iconic – and dangerous – slums. He was invited by Shirlei Carmo da Silva, a 44-year-old resident, who organises an annual present donation scheme for local children.

Each year, she posts their names and photos on social media, inviting people to donate. She told Reuters that she was surprised by how positive the response was this year.

“I thought I would only get enough for 30 kids but in the end we got enough for 120,” she said.

Another resident, Luana Dos Santos Pires, said she was very grateful for the extra help during Christmas.

“I’m very happy and this is very important for me,” she said. “The children here need it so much.”