FBI standoff – live: Armed man threatened Ohio agents with nail gun and AR-15 before cornfield shoot-out
Ohio police are locked in a standoff in a cornfield with an armed man who allegedly threatened an FBI office in Cincinnati.
The suspect reported fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle at FBI agents then fled in his car.
Law enforcement reportedly has the individual surrounded in a cornfield, where he has allegedly aimed a pistol at police.
The alleged gunman has been described as bald and wearing sunglasses.
The incident comes as numerous prominent conservatives have trained their ire at the FBI, after the agency carried out a search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida as part of an investigation into the mishandling of White House documents.
There’s an ongoing standoff in Ohio after an armed man made threats at an FBI office in Cincinnati and led police on a car chase.
NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian said on MSNBC that “a man entered ... and fired a nail gun at law enforcement ... The man then held up an AR-15 style rifle before fleeing in a vehicle”.
He added: “A pursuit then occurred … Then the suspect got out of the car and there was a standoff.”
The Wilmington News Journal reported that police scanner traffic updates from the incident said that at 10am, the suspect, described as bald and wearing sunglasses, entered a cornfield and aimed a pistol at police, prompting law enforcement to set up a perimeter.
Gustaf Kilander is following this breaking news story.
Live coverage of the Ohio standoff
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the ongoing police standoff in Ohio, which comes as an armed man allegedly threatened an FBI office in Cincinnati.
