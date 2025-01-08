Palisades fire live updates: Two dead and ‘high number’ injured in wind-fueled blazes spreading across Los Angeles
‘Multiple burn victims’ are among the first reported injuries as the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires rage southern California, leaving schools closed and more than 300,000 without power
The Los Angeles Fire Department has reported injuries as the fast-moving Palisades Fire spreads to almost 5,000 acres at 0 percent containment, leaving more than 30,000 residents evacuating their homes.
Two fatalities were reported in the Eaton Fire, which had spread through Altadena, Pasadena, Arcadia, and Sierra Madre. Significant injuries were also reported.
A 25-year-old female firefighter and “multiple burn victims” are among the injured, LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott said Wednesday morning.
Thousands of residents have been forced to flee LA and more than 300,000 energy customers were left without power after several fires exploded across the county on Tuesday evening.
The LAFD is bracing for bruising Santa Ana winds of up to 60mph through Thursday, leaving those on the ground fearing it will fan the flames and increase the spread. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deployment of more than 1,400 firefighting personnel in an attempt to extinguish blazes across LA. President Joe Biden has been briefed and said the county can leverage “any federal assistance.”
Several Hollywood stars have been forced to flee as the blaze impacts some of the most known neighborhoods in the area.
Trump hits Newsom over water policy
Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way. He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!
Arrests made for looting during California wildfires
Arrests were made for looting during the California wildfire on Wednesday morning.
“If you are thinking about coming into the any of these areas to steal from our residents, I’m going to tell you something. You’re going to be caught, you’re going to be arrested, and you’re going to be prosecuted,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna warned. “Don’t do that. Stay out of these areas.”
Los Angeles Fire Chief Reports Two Fatalities In California Wildfires
Los Angeles County sheriff urges people told to evacuate: ‘There is nothing worth your life'
“If you are told to evacuate and given an order, there is nothing worth your life,” Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Wednesday morning press conference.
Two fatalities reported in California wildfires
The Eaton Fire is not yet contained, but has burned hundreds of acres.
There were two fatalities reported in the fire and more than 100 structures have been destroyed.
“We ask that you keep all of Los Angeles County in your thoughts and prayers,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told reporters.
Palisades Fire has torn over 5,000 acres
The Palisades Fire has burned 5,000 acres and the fire is still growing, officials said Wednesday.
The blaze has destroyed 1,000 structures. While there have been been no reported fatalities, there were a high number of significant injuries for residents who did not evacuate.
The cause of the fire mains under investigation, and more than 1,000 personnel are assigned to the incident.
Vice president’s Los Angeles neighborhood was put under evacuation order
New fire burning in the San Fernando Valley
A new fire was burning Wednesday in the Sepulveda basin open space in the San Fernando Valley, according to CalFire.
Officials said the Woodley fire was at 75 acres.
