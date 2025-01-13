Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

LA fires live updates: Death toll jumps to 25 as winds return increasing fears of ‘explosive fire growth’

Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as Santa Ana winds set to return

Graig Graziosi,Michelle Del Rey,Stuti Mishra,James Liddell,Julia Musto
Monday 13 January 2025 20:41 GMT
Comments
Newsom says LA wildfires could be worst natural disaster in US history

Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds which are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.

The National Weather service warned of a “particularly dangerous situation,” with critical to extreme fire weather conditions anticipated to develop into mid-week.

While peak winds will be weaker than they were last week, the agency said Monday that the combination of low relative humidity and 20 to 40mph offshore winds will “support rapid fire growth and potential for extreme fire behavior.”

The agency’s Los Angeles office said it anticipates gusts of up to 70mph in mountainous regions of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

Governor Gavin Newsom said firefighters and egines were pre-positioned around the region, and warned residents to evacuate if they get the order to do so. He signed executive orders to help the city rebuild faster, clear debris, and prepare for mudslides and flooding.

As of Monday morning, the fires have scorched more than 40,000 acres. Only 13 percent of the more than 23,000-acre Palisades fire has been contained. The Eaton fire has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena and is 27 percent contained.

Forecasters warn weather set up is ‘about as bad as it gets’ for coming days

Julia Musto13 January 2025 20:41

California wildfires are impacting mail delivery. Here’s where affected residents can pick up their mail

Julia Musto13 January 2025 20:35

Power outages spike across Southern California again

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Southern California’s Mandeville Canyon on Saturday. The fire had not grown from Sunday to Monday
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Southern California’s Mandeville Canyon on Saturday. The fire had not grown from Sunday to Monday (AP)

More than 92,000 California customers were left without power on Monday afternoon, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

Of those, the majority were in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

Julia Musto13 January 2025 20:33

Map shows reach of Red Flag Warnings

Julia Musto13 January 2025 20:20

Disaster resource centers will open to the public on Tuesday

Julia Musto13 January 2025 20:18

N95 masks are available at LA public libraries

Julia Musto13 January 2025 20:16

House Speaker Mike Johnson says he believes there should be ‘conditions’ on California wildfire aid

Julia Musto13 January 2025 20:13

Southern California residents distribute aid as first responders and officials brace for more weather impacts

A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands in front of another that survived in Altadena, California on Monday. More than 12,000 structures have burned in the recent fires
A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire stands in front of another that survived in Altadena, California on Monday. More than 12,000 structures have burned in the recent fires (AP)
Members of the National Guard block a road on the border of Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades on Monday in Los Angeles, California. Thousands of members have deployed throughout the region
Members of the National Guard block a road on the border of Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades on Monday in Los Angeles, California. Thousands of members have deployed throughout the region (AFP via Getty Images)
A firefighter takes weather readings while standing on a scorched ridgetop above the Eaton Fire on in California’s Angeles National Forest. Forecasters warned that conditions would swiftly deteriorate by Tuesday
A firefighter takes weather readings while standing on a scorched ridgetop above the Eaton Fire on in California’s Angeles National Forest. Forecasters warned that conditions would swiftly deteriorate by Tuesday (AP)
Items are laid out at an aid center for people affected by wildfires on Monday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. Multiple centers were open for people to donate and collect aid
Items are laid out at an aid center for people affected by wildfires on Monday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. Multiple centers were open for people to donate and collect aid (AP)
Julia Musto13 January 2025 20:12

Newsom sparked conspiracy theories by hinting at invoking a ‘Marshall Plan’ to rebuild ‘LA 2.0.’ But what does he mean?

Newsom sparks conspiracy theories by invoking a ‘Marshall Plan’ to rebuild ‘LA 2.0.’

‘He is trying [to] turn Pacific Palisades into a communist dump,’ one social media user claims

Julia Musto13 January 2025 19:56

Bottled water distribution site open in Pasadena

Julia Musto13 January 2025 19:55

