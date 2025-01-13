LA fires live updates: Death toll jumps to 25 as winds return increasing fears of ‘explosive fire growth’
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as Santa Ana winds set to return
Firefighters are bracing for the return of ferocious Santa Ana winds which are expected to fan the flames of massive wildfires raging across southern California, as the death toll climbs to at least 25 people.
The National Weather service warned of a “particularly dangerous situation,” with critical to extreme fire weather conditions anticipated to develop into mid-week.
While peak winds will be weaker than they were last week, the agency said Monday that the combination of low relative humidity and 20 to 40mph offshore winds will “support rapid fire growth and potential for extreme fire behavior.”
The agency’s Los Angeles office said it anticipates gusts of up to 70mph in mountainous regions of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.
Governor Gavin Newsom said firefighters and egines were pre-positioned around the region, and warned residents to evacuate if they get the order to do so. He signed executive orders to help the city rebuild faster, clear debris, and prepare for mudslides and flooding.
As of Monday morning, the fires have scorched more than 40,000 acres. Only 13 percent of the more than 23,000-acre Palisades fire has been contained. The Eaton fire has burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena and is 27 percent contained.
More than 92,000 California customers were left without power on Monday afternoon, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.
Of those, the majority were in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.
