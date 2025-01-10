LA fires live updates: New blaze erupts in Granada Hills as officials warn death toll will rise
Death toll continues to climb from the deadly Los Angeles County wildfires that forced evacuation orders for nearly 200,000 residents
At least 10 people have been killed by the fast-moving wildfires tearing across the Los Angeles area this week.
While firefighters made some progress on containing the blazes, forecasters warned that the danger was not over, with strong wind gusts near 60mph continuing into Friday evening.
The death toll is expected to climb, but includes 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who had been killed while trying to defend his home.
Firefighters and other residents have been injured in the life-threatening outbreak, which continued to force evacuation orders for around 153,000 residents.
There are currently five active wildfires throughout Los Angeles County. The Palisades and Eaton Fires are now some of the state’s most destructive in history.
A man who had been accused by residents of attempting to start a fire was arrested near the 1,000-acre Kenneth Fire on Thursday. But, police confirmed on Friday that there was not enough evidence to charge him with arson.
Officials also made apologies for emergency alert messages that had gone out in the county.
“I can’t express enough how sorry I am for this experience,” Kevin McGowan, the Los Angeles County director of the Office of Emergency Management, told reporters, explaining that the emergency alerts weren’t “human-driven.”
Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley says city failed their department
Firefighters continue to battle five large blazes. Here are the stats
Pasadena and Altadena residents get ‘one-time' access to their homes
NFL provides $5 million to support communities affected by California wildfires
The NFL announced Friday that it is providing $5 million to support communities affected by the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles region. “We are heartbroken over the devastating losses experienced by so many in the Los Angeles area and inspired by the heroism of first responders and residents who have supported their neighbors,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The NFL family is committed to working with the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams to support their local communities in their time of need.”
Kidney transplant who evacuated says loss of home is ‘unspeakable'
“It was really a special, precious place, and we truly loved it,” Jeremy Hunter, 53, from Altadena, California, told CNN. “The amount of heartbreak of losing it is truly unspeakable. It was our very beautiful world.”
