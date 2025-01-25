California officials warn of flood risks from rain after Trump adds conditions to LA disaster aid: Live updates
Los Angeles could see up to a half-inch of rain - the highest amount from a single storm since April
Southern California braces for floods as a storm is finally heading for the wildfire-scorched region.
After weeks of enduring devastating blazes, the Los Angeles-area could now see flash floods in an near the burn scars, according to the National Weather Service. Flood watches are in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
“Heavy rain over the burn scars could trigger debris flows,” the agency warned.
The area has been desperate for rainfall. Dry conditions in combination with heavy winds have created the perfect environment for blazes, experts say.
“When you throw dry air and Santa Ana winds into the mix, you have prime ingredients for wildfires,” said AccuWeather California expert Ken Clark.
Seven fires are still raging across Southern California, including the deadly Palisades and Eaton fires.
Donald Trump capped off the first week of his second presidency by meeting with Governor Gavin Newsom in Los Angeles Friday to survey the wildfire damage.
Speaking to reporters, the president said that LA looked like it “got hit by a bomb,” and later promised he would stand behind the state “100 percent.”
However, Trump has also proposed conditions for receiving disaster relief aid in the state: changing its water policies and requiring voters to show ID.
Flash floods and debris flows could hit California residents
As critical fire weather ends in Southern California this week, residents have been warned about continuing threats from a weekend storm that could result in dangerous flash flooding and debris flows in wildfire burn scar areas.
Following a series of devastating and deadly wildfires, forecasters have said the region can expect mountain snow, rain, cooler temperatures, and a “small but non-zero threat of a thunderstorm moving over a burn area.”
Areas in Los Angeles County will likely see about three-quarters of an inch of rain following months without precipitation, according to KTLA.
Officials warn of flash floods
Los Angeles, Lake Castaic, and the Pacific Palisades are among the areas expected to experience flash floods over the weekend.
The flood watch remains in effect from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
“Heavy rain over the burn scars could trigger debris flows,” the National Weather Service warned.
There are no flood warnings in effect as of Saturday afternoon.
“Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” the agency added.
WATCH: California national guard releases aerial footage of Hughes fire
Hughes fire totals more than 10,000 acres as new blaze breaks out near U.S.-Mexico border
California firefighters are working for a third day to extinguish the Hughes fire that erupted and engulfed more than 10,000 acres across Los Angeles.
At its most devastating, the flames raced across Castaic, an unincorporated community north of LA, at a speed of 23 football fields every minute.
Since January 7, the area has been plagued by two other massive wildfires, the Palisades and Eaton fires. More than 50,000 acres of southern Californian land has been torched, 28 lives lost and thousands of homes destroyed in just over two weeks.
How much rain Southern California could see this weekend
A storm is expected to relieve the wildfire-ravaged region this weekend.
Los Angeles and Ventura Counties could see half an inch to an inch of rain from Saturday afternoon through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Even more precipitation — one inch or two inches — could hit the mountains, the agency predicted.
The rain, which could be the most the area has experienced since April, could help the vegetation become less susceptible to catching fire and could improve air quality in the region that has been devastated by massive wildfires since January 7.
How contained are the California wildfires?
The deadly and destructive Palisades and Eaton fires, which started burning weeks ago in LA County, are still raging on but are now mostly contained.
The Hughes fire, the latest blaze to ravage the county, has scorched more than 10,000 acres since it erupted on Wednesday. It’s now 87 percent contained.
Meanwhile, the Border 2 fire that has been making its way through San Diego since Thursday already spans more than 6,500 acres — and it’s barely contained.
Here’s where all of the wildfires stand:
Some Southern California schools could reopen soon, officials say
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) said it plans to reopen schools as soon as Monday — but not all parents think it’s the best idea.
In a statement to the Associated Press, the district said its staff “has worked diligently to prepare schools for a return to in-person instruction.” These preparation steps include replacing filters, installing air purifiers, and monitoring the school’s ventilation systems.
But still, some are worried that the schools are reopening in-person education too soon.
The LAUSD “has never experienced a disaster like this in their history,” Kelli Ferrone, a parent to two children at Canyon Charter Elementary School, told the AP. One of her daughters has asthma.
Ferrone continued: “And I do think people are trying really hard, but our school needs a new temporary home with classrooms and teachers teaching in-person. That is the only thing that is going to make people feel comfortable.”
This school falls within the “do not drink water” advisory, meaning water bottles will be provided as the school’s water fountains are turned off.
A much-needed storm is heading for LA
Much-needed rainfall is expected to hit Southern California, an area that has been devastated by wildfires since early January.
LA is expected to see the most rain since April, according to AccuWeather.
“Despite being smack in the middle of the rainy season, brush conditions over Southern California are currently as dry as they ever get in the summer (the dry season),” AccuWeather California Expert Ken Clark said. “So when you throw dry air and Santa Ana winds into the mix, you have prime ingredients for wildfires.”
In L.A., the risk may go from fires to floods
As critical fire weather ends in Southern California this week, residents have been warned about continuing threats from a weekend storm that could result in dangerous flash flooding and debris flows in wildfire burn scar areas.
Following a series of devastating and deadly wildfires, forecasters have said the region can expect mountain snow, rain, cooler temperatures, and a “small but non-zero threat of a thunderstorm moving over a burn area.”
Areas in Los Angeles County will likely see about three-quarters of an inch of rain following months without precipitation, according to KTLA.
