Florida nurse fired for wishing ‘fourth degree tear’ on Karoline Leavitt during labor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida nurse has been fired for an expletive-laden TikTok post in which she wished physical harm on White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Lexie Lawler, who worked at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, took to the social media site to say she hoped that Leavitt, 28, who is expecting her second baby with husband Nicholas Roccio, would endure a painful birth.

"As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear,” Lawler said in the since-deleted video, versions of which are still circulating online. “I hope that you f***ing rip from bow to stern and never sh** normally again, you c***.”

The hospital issued a statement on Friday, January 23, confirming Lawler had been terminated following backlash to her TikTok post.

"The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of healthcare professionals," a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement published by The Palm Beach Post. "Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system.”

open image in gallery Nurse Lexie Lawler was fired after posting an expletive-laden rant on TikTok against White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. ( GoFundMe )

They added: “While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in healthcare for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver's ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care.”

Boca Raton's Mayor, Scott Singer, posted on Facebook that Lawler’s “disgusting comments have no place in medicine or in our community.”

Lawler herself appeared unrepentant when she took to social media again over the weekend following the death of fellow nurse Alex Pretti, who was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday while protesting the immigration crackdown currently unfolding in the city.

“They murdered a man in Minnesota and you motherf***ers are coming after me because I used bad language? F*** you. I’m on the right side of this. F*** you,” Lawler said while holding up her middle finger.

A GoFundMe account set up by Lawler’s husband had raised nearly $7,000 as of Monday morning, towards a fundraising goal of $14,000 for “employment and civil rights counsel.”

open image in gallery Karoline Leavitt, pictured at the White House with President Trump last week, is expecting her second child. ( Mark Schiefelbein/AP )

“She is a liberal woman who used her personal social media — on her own time — to sharply criticize a public figure tied to a cruel, harmful administration. Her words were blunt, angry, and unapologetic,” the GoFundMe page states. “They were directed at power, not her workplace.”

Tim Lawler shared the fundraiser on Facebook, where he said that anyone who was not outraged by the Trump administration was “not paying attention”. In comments on the post he added that he and his wife “were not going to be silenced.”

“Support free speech one dollar at a time.”

The Florida Board of Nursing does not appear to have initiated formal disciplinary action against Lawler, despite calls from some, including Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, to revoke her nursing license over the “vile” comments.

“The Florida Board of Nursing should yank this vile person’s license, immediately. She doesn’t belong anywhere near patients,” Uthmeier said in a post on X.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.