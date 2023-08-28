Police helicopter crashes into Florida apartment building
Two people in Florida were hospitalised after a helicopter crash in Broward County, Florida. The aircraft smashed into a building, leaving a smoldering hole in its roof.
The crash occurred around 8:45am in Pompano Beach, Florida.
The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter smashed into an apartment building, leaving a black, burning scar across its roof. According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, two people from the building required medical treatment.
The sheriff's department confirmed that three people were on board the helicopter when it crashed, and that two of those individuals have been taken to Broward Health for treatment. Officials said that the individuals transported to the hospital were not seriously hurt.
The condition of the third individual is currently unknown, but not deaths have been reported since the incident.
