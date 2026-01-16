Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida woman with a disability is suing the state after the legislature passed a law allowing pregnant women to use accessible parking spots.

The law, which was passed last year, allows expecting mothers to apply for a temporary disabled parking permit for $15. The permits are valid for a year.

Floridians' reactions to the bill have been mixed. While some praised it for showing compassion toward expecting mothers, others complained that the permits would take spots away from individuals with mobility issues and other disabilities who rely on the spots.

Olivia Keller, a Leon County resident who was born without arms and uses a power wheelchair to get around, is now suing the state over the law.

She told WSVN that without access to an accessible spot, she cannot live her life independently. Accessible spots are generally abutted by additional space that allows individuals using wheelerchairs or other mobility devices to exit their vehicles without assistance.

A woman in Florida with a disability is suing the state after it passed a law allowing expecting mothers to pay for a permit that allows them to park in accessible parking spaces ( AP2006 )

“I can’t do my job, I can’t go to the grocery store, and for me needing the access aisle, I literally can’t get out of my car if I can’t find a place to park,” Keller said. “They’re not perks. They’re not our reward for having a disability. These are spaces that we need in order to function in our day-to-day lives.”

In her lawsuit, Keller notes that there are already a limited number of spots available for individuals with disabilities, and that including pregnant women among those who can access the spots will only "exacerbate these challenges."

Federal and state laws require that parking lots make a percentage of the spaces accessible for people who have disabilities.

Keller is arguing in the lawsuit that pregnancy does not meet the legal definition of a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and further argues that Florida cannot undermine the federal definition.

“It’s not for our convenience. There is no accommodation that is going to make my life easy. This makes it possible,” she said.

The new law was passed alongside a broad transportation package — SB 462 — that saw unanimous support in the Florida House and Senate.

Florida state Representative Fiona McFarland, a Republican from Sarasota, came up with the idea when she was nine months pregnant, according to CBS News.

During a 2025 session, she recounted how she 'waddled" across parking lots in hot weather while pregnant, and said she wanted to introduce a bill that would help women in similar situations. However, in doing so, she also admitted that she did not believe pregnancy was a disability, which is the crux of Keller's argument.

"And rather than complain about a problem without a solution, I realized that I had it within my power to help women like me not have to walk uncomfortably for such a long distance," McFarland, said at the time. "I mean, I feel very strongly that pregnancy is not a disability. I just want to be able to park up front."

Other opponents of the law told the broadcaster that they don't want to force expecting mothers to have to fight for spots, but want a separate solution that can address their needs without making life more difficult for individuals with disabilities.

Attorneys for Florida filed a motion to dismiss Keller's lawsuit, but a judge rejected the request.