Former Olympic swimmer and accused Capitol rioter takes plea deal, report says

‘Mr Keller is prepared to go forward’ with the deal, accused Capitol rioter Klete Keller’s lawyer says

Nathan Place
New York
Wednesday 01 September 2021 20:52
<p>Former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller has been accused of taking part in the 6 January Capitol riot </p>

(AFP via Getty Images)

Accused Capitol rioter Klete Keller, who was previously a gold-winning Olympic swimmer, has accepted a plea deal in relation to the 6 January attack, NBC Washington has reported.

“Mr Keller is prepared to go forward” with the deal, the former swimmer’s lawyer said in court on Wednesday, according to NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

