Former Olympic swimmer and accused Capitol rioter takes plea deal, report says
‘Mr Keller is prepared to go forward’ with the deal, accused Capitol rioter Klete Keller’s lawyer says
Nathan Place
Wednesday 01 September 2021 20:52 comments
New York
Accused Capitol rioter Klete Keller, who was previously a gold-winning Olympic swimmer, has accepted a plea deal in relation to the 6 January attack, NBC Washington has reported.
“Mr Keller is prepared to go forward” with the deal, the former swimmer’s lawyer said in court on Wednesday, according to NBC reporter Scott MacFarlane.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
