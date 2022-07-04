Fourth of July 2017: Where does the US national anthem 'Star Spangled Banner' come from?

The patriotic song was originally written for a private gentleman’s club in England

Rachael Revesz
Monday 04 July 2022 13:01
Comments
<p>War of 1812 re-enactors watch a fireworks display following a ceremony to commemorate the bicentennial of the writing of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Fort McHenry National Historic Park in Baltimore, Maryland </p>

War of 1812 re-enactors watch a fireworks display following a ceremony to commemorate the bicentennial of the writing of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Fort McHenry National Historic Park in Baltimore, Maryland

(Mark Makela/Getty)

The Fourth of July is a day of summer weather, barbeques and national hot dog eating competitions in America as the nation celebrates its independence.

But few people will know that the tune of the US national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner”, a song sung proudly at every Super Bowl, actually originally came from England.

The melody to which Francis Scott Key set the lyrics was derived from “To Anacreon in Heaven”, the constitutional song of the Anacreontic Society, a private gentleman’s club in London.

The song was named after a Greek poet called Anacreon, who gained notoriety for his poems about women and drinking.

It went on to be a common song sung in taverns in colonial America, but Congress did not name it the official US anthem until 1931.

Recommended

The composer of the melody was John Stafford Smith, born in Gloucester in March 1750 and the son of a cathedral organist.

He went on to join the Chapel Royal in London and was a pupil of composer William Boyce.

Smith became a member of the Anacreontic Society, which first met in taverns on The Strand in central London, reaching around 80 members

Held every other week, the meeting would begin with a concert of musicians and end with a dinner, puppet shows and other activities.

Members sang “To Anacreon in Heaven”, whose lyrics were written by society president Ralph Tomlinson.

The private club dissipated in the 1790s but the song continued to appear in printed music and made its way across the Atlantic.

Recommended

Despite its growing popularity overseas, the composer Smith apparently did not attempt to advertise his own authorship. He died in London in 1836.

By the time of the US civil war in 1861, the mix of Smith’s melody with Key’s lyrics had become one of the country’s most known and treasured songs, and was adopted by the military soon after.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in