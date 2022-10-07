Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has provoked a backlash in some corners of social media, after the 58-year-old host made comments that college students aren’t attractive enough anymore for college to be fun.

“College doesn’t look like it’s fun anymore,” Mr Gutfeld said on The Five. “Have you seen how miserable and miserable looking a lot of the students are. They’re deliberately ugly-fying themselves. You see them on TikTok. They’re out of shape, asexual, they’re rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I’d steer clear of college, too!”

Some viewed the comments as offensive.

“You should sleep well at night knowing none of those ‘ugly-fied’ girls will be stalking you on Tinder,” Twitter user Gina Gagliardi-Garred wrote in response to the comments. “A 58 year old out of shape Faux News misogynist isn’t in great demand by 20 something women.”

“Does Greg Gutfeld think college kids exist for his own visual satisfaction?” another commentor, Jacke McClory, wrote . “Why are conservatives SO WEIRD?”

Others, like Wonkette editor Evan Hurst, even speculated about Mr Gutfeld’s own experiences on campus.

“By the way he went to UC Berkeley,” he wrote on Twitter. “Yeah I’m sure white conservative dork Greg was very extremely popular there.”

The Fox host is a regular critic of political correctness and other aspects of the culture on some college campuses.

In 2018, he wrote a Fox News opinion piece arguing college was irrelevant with the advent of the internet and proliferation of other forms of education.

“I predict that in five years the campuses will be mere museums, shopping malls for jerseys and jackets – or concert venues for Maroon 5 reunion tours,” he wrote.

The Independent has contacted Fox News for comment.