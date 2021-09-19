Gabby Petito live: FBI believe body found in Wyoming national park is missing van-life blogger
Separate searches are underway in Wyoming and Florida for missing YouTuber Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie.
A couple claims they saw Ms Petito’s van near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. They did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.
In Florida, protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house late this week, hoping to pressure him into cooperating with law enforcement. Ms Petito’s family called on Mr Laundrie’s family to help them find their daughter.
However, it came to light that Mr Laundrie had left the house on Tuesday and was last seen in a vast swampy nature reserve near the city of North Port. Local police and the FBI are currently searching for him in the park.
On Wednesday, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced they were treating Ms Petito’s fiancé as a person of interest in their investigation. He has thus far refused to cooperate with law enforcement.
The family of Ms Petito have also revealed they do not believe her final text message on 30 August actually came from her.
Ms Petito and her fiancé were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah. The couple, who were on a road trip in Ms Petito’s van, were spotted having an argument in Moab City, Utah on 12 August.
Bodycamera footage of a police encounter with the couple shows Ms Petito crying over the argument she and Mr Laundrie had been having during their trip.
Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Mr Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.
FBI statement says investigation still ‘ongoing and active'
A statement released by the FBI says the area around the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area will remain closed to the public until further notice, stating “this still an active and ongoing investigation.”
North Port Police say they are ‘saddened and heartbroken’
North Port Police have released a statement on Twitter saying they are “saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased” and pledging to continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.
An FBI spokesperson at a press conference earlier today said that the body found in the Wyoming park where the search for Gabby Petito had been focused was “consistent” with the description for Ms Petito, but added they had not yet confirmed the body’s identity through DNA testing.
FBI says body found ‘consistent with the description of Gabby Petito’
Police believe a body recovered at the Wyoming national park is missing “van-life” blogger Gabby Petito, authorities announced on Sunday.
Ms Petito, 22, has been missing since last month. She had been on a cross-country trip from her native Long Island with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23 – who drove her van back to Florida without her.
An FBI spokesperson said the cause of death has not been determined.
FBI conference with Gabby Petito investigation begins
The FBI press conference about updates in the Gabby Petito investigation is beginning.
Footage of white tent set up at Moran Vista campsite broadcast by local media
Images of a white tent set up in a remote area of the Grand Teton National Park are being broadcast by local news outlets from helicopters.
Numerous investigators as well as search teams with horses can also be seen at the Moran Vista campsite in the national forest.
FBI to provide investigation update
The FBI have said they and law enforcement partners will provide an update in the investigation of Gabby Petito’s disappearance at 4:00 PM MDT at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park.
Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue has confirmed that a body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, saying: “I can confirm that the coroners officer was dispatched by a deputy coroner on the scene to recover a body that was found in the forest,” reports News.com.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the body is male or female or any other further details about the identity.
Body found where police are searching for missing blogger but no identity confirmed
A body has been found in the Wyoming area where the Gabby Petito search is underway, but no identity has been confirmed yet.
Fox NewsDigital reports that a coroner has arrived in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and that dogs participating in the search then left the area.
Helicopter appears to be brought in to aid search at Wyoming camp site
Search teams seem to be adding aerial surveillance to the efforts to find Gabby Petito.
The Independent’s correspondent on the ground Andrew Buncombe reports that the FBI appear to be bringing in a helicopter to the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, where the search is now focused.
The Spread Creek area in Bridger-Teton National Forest is on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park. It has been closed to the public since yesterday evening, as the FBI and law enforcement partners continue to comb the area.
Sniffer dogs are also being used to cover the ground, and park rangers were seen bringing an inflatable raft onto the site.
Former FBI agent says domestic homicide ‘red flags’ apply to Brian Laundrie
A former FBI agent has said two ‘huge red flags’ that apply to Brian Laundrie pop up regularly in domestic homicide cases.
Speaking on ABC News, former FBI agent Brad Garrett said:
‘He obviously is the key to this case. There are two huge red flags with him: he didn’t report her missing and he isn’t helping the police. Who would do that with somebody that you are engaged to, that you are in love with?”
Mr Garrett added: “Those are two variables that pop up regularly in domestic homicide cases. We don’t know that that’s the case here, I’m just suggesting there are a lot of red flags.”
YouTube couple may have discovered proof van was at site being searched by FBI
Footage thought to be of Gabby Petito and her fiancé’s van could help both tighten the timeline and narrow the locations for investigators searching for the pair.
A couple posted a clip on YouTube that they say shows the white Force Transit van used by Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie parked at the campsite currently being searched by the FBI.
It was parked on the side of the so-called dispersed campsite at Spread Creek Road, about 20 miles north of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
This was the campsite being searched on Saturday by dozens of agents from the FBI, the National Park Service and other agencies.
The video was posted by Jenn and Kyle Bethune, who transformed a 1983 silver eagle bus to hit the road, and post video updates at their page Red White & Bethune, which is subtitled “Showing America through our Lens”.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Family of missing young woman say they believe this is her vehicle
