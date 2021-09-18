Gabby Petito – live: Brian Laundrie also now ‘missing’ as her family accuse him of hiding
A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible.
The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.
Protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house on Thursday and plan to return on Friday, hoping to pressure him into cooperating with law enforcement. Ms Petito’s family called on Mr Laundrie’s family to help them find their daughter.
The Petitos asked the Laundries “as parents, how can you put us through this pain” and begged them to at least tell them where Ms Petito was left, or if they are even looking in the right area.
The family also revealed they do not believe Ms Petito’s final text message on 30 August actually came from her.
Ms Petito and her fiancé were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah.
The couple, who were on a road trip in Ms Petito’s van, were spotted having an argument in Moab City, Utah on 12 August.
Bodycamera footage of a police encounter with the couple shows Ms Petito crying over the argument she and Mr Laundrie had been having during their trip.
On Wednesday, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced they were treating Ms Petito’s fiancé as a person of interest in their investigation. He has thus far refused to cooperate with law enforcement.
Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Mr Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.
Gabby’s friend speaks out about ‘problematic’ relationship
Gabby Petito’s friend has said that Brian Laundrie was “controlling” towards his fiancée.
Rose Davis told the Daily Mail that 23-year-old Laundrie was a jealous partner to Gabby, and that their relationship had become “more problematic” as time went on.
She said that he once took Gabby’s ID so she couldn’t go out with Rose to a line-dancing event.
Rose told the Mail that Gabby returned home and confronted him, and that he then admitted to taking her ID.
She added: “She was so hysterical. She told me she slapped him and said something about him pushing her.
“She was holding back. I told her you need to tell me the deep of what happened and she just wouldn’t.”
Police receive more than 1,000 tips from public
North Port Police have said that they have received more than 1,000 tips from the public amid their investigation into the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
The force’s Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said they have received an “enormous” amount of tips.
He said, according to the PIX11 news website: “The vast majority of them are not helpful.”
But, he added, “nuggets” of information – such as vehicles being in certain locations at certain times – could lead to “one more piece in our timeline.”
Mr Taylor also said: “So certainly there’s been progress made throughout the last 24 hours and – I don’t know if we’re to the point where we’ve got it solved by any means but the goal right now is to bring Gabby home and that’s what we’re going to continue to promote.”
He also confirmed during the news conference that the police force does not have Gabby’s mobile phone.
Gabby’s family: ‘Brian is not missing, he is hiding'
A statement has been posted on Twitter from Gabby Petito’s family that dismisses reports that Brian Laundrie is “missing”.
It says: “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”
Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby, who was reported missing by her family on 11 September.
North Port Police have said that Laundrie is “not wanted for a crime” and that officers are working on “multiple missing person” investigations rather than a crime investigation.
Laundrie ‘not wanted for a crime’ – police
North Port Police have confirmed that they are working on “multiple missing person” investigations rather than a crime investigation.
Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, who was reported missing by her family on 11 September.
In a Twitter post, North Port Police said that the force “understand[s] the community’s frustration, we are frustrated too.
“For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s fiancé [sic] Gabby Petito.
“Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail. It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime.
“We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations.”
Police and FBI now also searching for Laundrie
Police and the FBI are now searching for both Gabby Petito and her partner Brian Laundrie.
North Port police said in a statement that Laundrie’s family told officers they haven’t seen him since Tuesday.
Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby, who was reported missing by her family on 11 September.
Family says Laundrie is now missing, Petito still not found
Police and the FBI are now searching for both Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie
Each day brings new developments in the hunt for missing YouTuber Gabby Petito.
A timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito
Woman documenting her cross-country van trip to US national parks with fiancé has not been seen since 24 August and police consider him ‘person of interest’
‘North Port Loves Gabby’: Community rallies behind missing Gabby Petito
The community of North Port Florida has rallied behind Gabby Petito, the YouTuber who went missing while on a cross-country van trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Neighbours were pictured this week driving by Mr Laundrie’s home in a golf cart, holding signs that read ‘North Port Loves Gabby’ and ‘Talk Brian!’
Mr Laundrie, who arrived back home in Florida in the couple’s van without Gabby, is a person of interest in the investigation.
Petito family is ‘extremely thankful’ for nationwide support, lawyer says
The Gabby Petito disappearance has captured attention nationwide, and her family says they are grateful to feel support coming in from across the country.
“At this point, they are glad. If nobody took it seriously and if no one looked at it, not as many people would be looking for Gabby,” family attorney Rick Stafford told The Independent. “They like that Gabby’s picture is everywhere.”
“The family, as much as they are upset and exhausted, they are extremely thankful that the FBI and the various police agencies are doing everything they can to bring Gabby home,” he added.
One thing the family is furious at, however, is how Gabby’s fiancé Brian Laundrie’s family has expressed their public support for the search, even though he has yet to publicly help police locate the missing woman.Read more of our coverage on the conflict below.
Conspiracy theories flourish as hunt for Gabby Petito continues
Conspiracy theories have flourished on social media platforms like TikTok as the hunt for Gabby Petito continues, including one that she went missing in the “Zone of Death,” a hypothetical strip of federal park land in which people have speculated it would be difficult to prosecute a crime.
Debunking the relevancy of Yellowstone’s ‘Zone of Death’ to the Gabby Petito case
The Zone of Death presents a fascinating thought experiment, but legal expert admits it’s not relevant
Petito family is ‘exhausted’ after weeks of searching for daughter, lawyer says
The Petito family is “exhausted” after weeks of searching for their missing daughter Gabby. “They’re exhausted, they’re upset,” family attorney Rick Stafford told The Independent. “They go from being sad and despondent one second to being angry the next second. Then, 20 seconds later, back to being sad. They’re just exhausted.”
Everything we know about the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito
The ‘van-lifer’ has not been seen since checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel on August 24
