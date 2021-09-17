Gabby Petito - live: Police enter Laundrie’s home as law enforcement rules out rule out link to Moab murders
A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.
Protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house on Thursday and plan to return on Friday, hoping to pressure him into cooperating with law enforcement. Ms Petito’s family called on Mr Laundrie’s family to help them find their daughter. The Petitos asked the Laundries “as parents, how can you put us through this pain” and begged them to at least tell them where Ms Petito was left, or if they are even looking in the right area. The family also revealed they do not believe Ms Petito’s final text message on 30 August actually came from her.
Ms Petito and her fiancé were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah. The couple, who were on a road trip in Ms Petito’s van, were spotted having an argument in Moab City, Utah on 12 August. Bodycamera footage of a police encounter with the couple shows Ms Petito crying over the argument she and Mr Laundrie had been having during their trip.
On Wednesday, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced they were treating Ms Petito’s fiancé as a person of interest in their investigation. He has thus far refused to cooperate with law enforcement.
Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Mr Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.
When her daughter did not check in after Mr Laundrie returned early from their road trip, she grew concerned and eventually the family alerted the police.
Police say they’re currently speaking with Laundrie’s family
North Port Police say they’re currently talking to Brian Laundrie’s family “at their request,” but not to Mr Laundrie himself.
Video shows detective entering Laundrie’s home
Video from ABC 7 SWFL shows the moment a North Port Police detective entered the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s boyfriend and a person of interest in her missing person case.
Livestream shows crowd outside Laundrie’s house
As a police detective remains inside, a livestream video from Fox 13 News Utah shows the scene outside Brian Laundrie’s house:
Police say Petito’s father was involved in ‘incident’ at Laundrie’s house one day before YouTuber was reported missing
A day before her family reported her missing, Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph, was involved in a “public service” incident at Mr Laundrie’s home, where he and Gabby lived with Mr Laundrie’s parents, according to heavily redacted police documents reported by Fox News.
The records, which are largely obscured due to the ongoing investigation, do not indicate the reason for the call on 10 September, but note that police came back twice the following day and seized the couple’s Ford Transit van, which they had used to cross the country.
Reports confirm that detective is inside Laundrie’s house
A detective with the North Port Police Department has entered Brian Laundrie’s house, ABC 7 has confirmed.
Police are now inside Brian Laundrie’s home, report says
Police have entered the Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, according to Fox News.
It is not yet clear whether they are there to conduct an arrest, a search, or something else.
Police say Gabby Petito case is 'not related’ to Moab homicides
Police have announced that Gabby Petito’s disappearance was not, in fact, connected to the killing of two women in Moab, Utah.
“It has been determined that the Gabby Petito missing person case is not related to the double-homicide case involving Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte,” the Office of the Grand County Sheriff said in a statement on Friday.
Police say they’ve received over 1,000 tips on Gabby Petito case
The North Port Police Department has received more than 1,000 tips on Gabby Petito’s missing person case, Public Information Officer Josh Taylor told Fox News.
Unfortunately, most of those tips have not been helpful, Mr Taylor said, but a few have provided useful clues. The police are actively encouraging the public to continue sending in any information they might have.
Police speak with TikTok ‘witness’ who claims she picked up Brian Laundrie in Grand Teton
Police have confirmed they have spoken to a TikTok “witness” who claims she gave a ride to Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, by himself.
As the search continues for the 22-year-old woman without the help of her boyfriend, police in Florida say they spoke to a woman who claims she and her own boyfriend picked up Mr Laundrie in Grand Teton National Park on 29 August.
In a series of videos posted on TikTok, Miranda Baker said they had picked up Mr Laundrie, who was hitch-hiking alone.
Moab motel can’t confirm that Brian Laundrie stayed there
A motel in Moab, Utah where Brian Laundrie was supposed to spend the night of 12 August cannot confirm that he actually stayed there, Fox News has reported.
Earlier that day, police had separated Mr Laundrie and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, to help them cool off after a violent fight. The officers arranged for a non-profit to book Mr Laundrie a room at the Bowen Motel, where he was supposed to spend the night while Ms Petito slept in their van. On Friday, the Bowen Motel said one of its rooms that night was indeed booked by a non-profit, but could not confirm that Mr Laundrie stayed there.
