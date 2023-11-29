George Santos refuses to quit ahead of vote to expel him: Live

✕ Close Related video: Rep. Robert Garcia introduces resolution to expel George Santos from Congress

Scandal-plagued New York Republican Rep George Santos has refused to resign from his post, despite a looming vote which may result in his expulsion from the House.

Democratic Reps Robert Garcia and Dan Goldman have filed a privileged resolution to expel him and the House will have to handle it within two legislative days.

Mr Garcia said it was “an important insurance policy to ensure that the vote happens and that we get rid of him this week,” according to Punchbowl News.

Republicans are unlikely to back the Democratic resolution to oust Mr Santos, with the filing by the Democrats putting pressure on House Ethics chair GOP Rep Michael Guest to make a push on his own measure to remove the 35-year-old.

The exposed lawmaker has previously said he is expecting to be expelled, but on Tuesday reiterated on the House floor that he would not be voluntarily resigning.

All this comes after a 56-page report from the House Ethics Committee released earlier this month outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos violated federal law.