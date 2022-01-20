Ghislaine Maxwell news - live: Lawyers file for retrial in sex trafficking case over juror’s revelations
Lawyers submit documents under seal requesting new trial after juror revealed he was victim of sexual abuse
Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team have formally requested her conviction to be overturned and the case go to a retrial, following revelations that one of the jurors in her sex-trafficking case was himself a victim of sexual abuse.
In a letter to the court, Maxwell’s lawyers wrote that they have filed her “motion for a new trial”.
They added: “For the reasons set forth in the motion, we request that all submissions pertaining to juror No. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.”
Following Maxwell’s conviction on five counts of sex trafficking and other crimes, it emerged that one of the jurors in the trial had himself been a victim of sexual abuse.
The juror No. 50, Scotty David, told several news outlets that he had been abused as a child and said he spoke to the other jurors of his experience of being sexually abused.
Maxwell’s legal team are arguing that Mr David’s comments necessitate a retrial.
Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell may have been in a relationship, former friend claims
A former university friend of Ghislaine Maxwell has said that he believes she could have been in a relationship with Prince Andrew.
Speaking to an ITV documentary about the connections between Maxwell, Epstein and Prince Andrew, Euan Rellie said: “[Maxwell] described Andrew being her friend, not Jeffrey’s.
“I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other.”
Read the full details from the documentary here:
Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell may have been in relationship, ex-friend claims
Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell could have been in a relationship, a former friend claims
How the original article appeared in The Independent
Here is how the original interview with juror Scotty David appeared in The Independent earlier this month.
The interview revealed that Scotty David believed the witness testimonies because he himself is a survivor of sexual abuse.
He told Lucia Osborne-Crowley : “This verdict is for all the victims. For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable.”
Read the full story here:
Maxwell juror opens up to The Independent: ‘This verdict is for all the victims’
‘For those who testified, for those who came forward and for those who haven’t come forward. I’m glad that Maxwell has been held accountable,’ a juror in Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial tells Lucia Osborne-Crowley
Read in full: Ghislaine Maxwell files request for retrial over juror’s revelation of own sexual abuse
Lawyers for socialite and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell have formally requested her case go to a retrial, after one of the jurors in her case revealed he was himself a victim of sexual abuse.
Maxwell, 60, was convicted on five counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to have sexual encounters with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Read the breaking news story here:
Ghislaine Maxwell files for retrial over juror’s revelation of own sexual abuse
Juror ‘Scotty David’ told others that he was abused as a child during deliberations
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies