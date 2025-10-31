NYC airports all face restrictions as weather and FAA staffing shortages during shutdown leave fliers frustrated
New York City’s JFK Airport is under a ground stop until 7:30 p.m.
New York City’s three major airports are under traffic restrictions from the Federal Aviation Administration as high winds and staffing shortages impact air travel.
John F Kennedy International Airport is under a ground stop until 7:30 p.m. Friday due to staffing shortages, New York City Emergency Management said. The airport is also on a ground delay through early Saturday morning due to high winds and staffing.
Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are also on ground delays due to staffing shortages and wind, according to the agency.
“More restrictions are possible if conditions worsen,” the agency said. “Travelers should expect widespread ripple delays and check with their airline for the latest flight status.”
This comes as the Federal Aviation Administration also delays flights at airports in Austin and Nashville, Reuters reports. FAA staffing shortages are growing as air traffic controllers go unpaid amid the government shutdown, which is now in its 31st day.
JFK Airport has already seen more than 200 delayed flights and 69 cancellations as of Friday afternoon, according to FlightAware. There have also been nearly 300 delays at Newark, and more than 400 delays at LaGuardia.
Nationwide, there have been more than 3,000 delayed flights and nearly 800 cancellations on Friday so far, according to FlightAware.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
