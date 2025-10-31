Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

NYC airports all face restrictions as weather and FAA staffing shortages during shutdown leave fliers frustrated

New York City’s JFK Airport is under a ground stop until 7:30 p.m.

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Friday 31 October 2025 19:44 GMT
Comments
Related: Flight tracker captures moment two Delta planes crash while taxiing on runway at LaGuardia Airport

New York City’s three major airports are under traffic restrictions from the Federal Aviation Administration as high winds and staffing shortages impact air travel.

John F Kennedy International Airport is under a ground stop until 7:30 p.m. Friday due to staffing shortages, New York City Emergency Management said. The airport is also on a ground delay through early Saturday morning due to high winds and staffing.

Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport are also on ground delays due to staffing shortages and wind, according to the agency.

“More restrictions are possible if conditions worsen,” the agency said. “Travelers should expect widespread ripple delays and check with their airline for the latest flight status.”

A traveler looks at cancelled flights at Orlando International Airport. More than 3,000 flights have been delayed nationwide on Friday as the FAA faces staffing shortages
A traveler looks at cancelled flights at Orlando International Airport. More than 3,000 flights have been delayed nationwide on Friday as the FAA faces staffing shortages (AFP via Getty Images)

This comes as the Federal Aviation Administration also delays flights at airports in Austin and Nashville, Reuters reports. FAA staffing shortages are growing as air traffic controllers go unpaid amid the government shutdown, which is now in its 31st day.

JFK Airport has already seen more than 200 delayed flights and 69 cancellations as of Friday afternoon, according to FlightAware. There have also been nearly 300 delays at Newark, and more than 400 delays at LaGuardia.

Nationwide, there have been more than 3,000 delayed flights and nearly 800 cancellations on Friday so far, according to FlightAware.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in