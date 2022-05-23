New York City will pay $7m to a man who spent 23 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, the city has announced.

Grant Williams was convicted in 1997 of fatally shooting Shdell Lewis in Staten Island, but a judge vacated the conviction last year. On Monday, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the city had reached a settlement with Mr Williams over his lost decades.

“While no amount of money can bring those years back for Mr Williams or his family, I am pleased that we were able to move quickly to a fair and early resolution of this claim,” Mr Lander said in a statement.

Mr Williams has always maintained his innocence, and spent years appealing his guilty verdict. According to the comptroller’s office, prosecutors managed to convict him without a confession, a murder weapon, or “any significant evidence,” and police ignored a witness who explicitly told them Mr Williams was not the shooter.

In 2017, new evidence emerged, and the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office decided to re-investigate the case. In October 2019, based on that evidence, Mr Williams was released on parole. In July 2021, the Supreme Court of Richmond County finally threw out his conviction.

Mr Williams was overjoyed.

“I used to tell everybody in prison I’m innocent,” Williams told CBS News at the time. “They say, ‘Oh Williams, everybody says that.’ I said, ‘I’m telling you the truth. One day you’re gonna see me on the news and they’re gonna say that I was innocent,’ and today’s that day.”

