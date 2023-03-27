Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial – live: Witness accused of gossipy texts about star after collision
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a skiing accident entered its fifth day on Monday.
The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016 when Ms Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run. Ms Paltrow claimed it was Mr Sanderson who plowed into her.
Mr Sanderson, 76, alleges he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
While on the stand on Monday, Mr Sanderson said he was absent during his daughters’ testimonies last week because he wanted them to speak freely about the impact of the collision on his life.
Mr Sanderson filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, prompting the actress to file a countersuit in which she asks for a symbolic $1 should she win and for her legal expenses to be covered.
Terry Sanderson explains why he was absent during daughters’ court testimony
Mr Sanderson says that he was not present as his daughters testified because he wanted to speak freely.
His attorneys said during opening arguments that some of the testimony about how Mr Sanderson “lost his charm” would be too painful for him to hear.
Terry Sanderson takes the stand
Craig Ramon takes the stand
The defence accused Mr Ramon of offering an unfair representation of Mr Sanderson’s immediate reaction to the accident.
Last week, Mr Ramon told the jury that Mr Sanderson did not remember his name after the collision.
Under cross-examination by the defence, Mr Ramon said that Mr Sanderson remembered his name around six seconds after he first asked.
Who are expected to take the stand today?
Terry Sanderson will be called to the stand so his attorneys can rest their case.
Ms Paltrow’s defence is then expected to call her children April and Moses, who were with their Hollywood star mother on the day of the collision.
Trial delayed due to snowstorm
Judge Kent Holmberg said the fifth day of trial is expected to start later as some jurors have not arrived in court due to a snowstorm.
ICYMI: Why is Gwyneth Paltrow in court?
Mr Sanderson is arguing that Ms Paltrow is essentially guilty of the ski version of a hit and run. In his complaint filed in 2019, he alleges that after the collision, she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured”.
“A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash,” the complaint states.
Ms Paltrow on the other hand, claims that her instructor did in fact witness the collision.
The rule of the hills in Utah is that those ahead of you have the right of way and that those coming from behind have to avoid others. Both Mr Sanderson and Ms Paltrow claim that they were lower down on the mountain.
Deer Valley adheres to the National Ski Areas Association responsibility code, which also says that all skiers must be in control and able to stop as well as avoid other skiers.
Gwyneth Paltrow mocked over bizarre response when asked how she suffered as a result of 2016 ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow has been mocked for her testimony in her ski collision trial after she gave a bizarre answer when asked how she had suffered as a result of the 2016 crash.
The Hollywood star and Goop mogul took the stand in Park City, Utah, on Friday to testify in the civil case brought by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.
During her courtroom testimony, Paltrow was asked about the “losses” she had suffered from the crash.
“Well, we lost half a day of skiing,” she dryly responded.
The quote quickly went viral on social media with Twitter users mocking the actor over her response.
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 collision at one of the most upscale ski resorts in North America is expected to take the stand on Monday as the closely watched trial goes into its second week in Utah.
Attorneys said Friday that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, would likely testify first on Monday, before his attorneys rest and hand the courtroom over to Paltrow’s defense team to make their case. Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call her two children — Moses and Apple — and a ski instructor who was present the day of the collision.
Sanderson is suing Paltrow for more than $300,000, claiming she skied recklessly into him from behind, breaking four of his ribs and head trauma that post-accident manifested as post-concussion syndrome. Paltrow has countersued for $1 and attorney fees, alleging that Sanderson was at fault and veered into her from behind in a — first gradual and then sudden — crash.
