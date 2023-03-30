Gwyneth Paltrow verdict - live: Goop mogul wins trial over 2016 ski collision
Actor and Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Jurors in Gwyneth Paltrow’s bombshell trial found she was not at fault for a 2016 ski collision.
The case dragged on for years after retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, raised the allegations against Ms Paltrow in a 2019 lawsuit. Mr Sanderson claimed the Hollywood star crashed into him on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, back on 26 February 2016.
On Thursday, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Ms Paltrow after just over two hours of deliberation, effectively awarding Ms Paltrow a symbolic $1 and the cost of her legal fees. They found Mr Sanderson, who was seeking $300,000 in damages, 100% at fault for the ski accident.
Mr Sanderson had alleged in court that the collision left him with a permanent traumatic brain injury that robbed him of “his enjoyment for life.
During closing arguments on Thursday, Mr Sanderson’s attorney Lawrence Buhler argued that for 16 hours every day, Mr Sanderson is forced to live with the consequences of his brain injury. Mr Bhuler randomly suggested that jurors considered granting his client $33 per every hour he’s suffered from cognitive decline since the accident seven years ago, and for the ten years he is estimated to live.
“I’m going to suggest a number, you put in the number you think is fair for Terry. The full value of the harm and losses that he’s dealing with every day. I’m going to say $33,” Mr Buhler said.
According to Mr Buhler’s equation, Mr Sanderson should be awarded $3.2m — the sum he initially filed for back in 2019 before Judge Holmberg lowered the amount to $300,000.
Gwyneth Paltrow wins ski collision trial
The jury in the bombshell trial of Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has reached a verdict.
Jurors found Terry Sanderson was at fault for the collision with Ms Paltrow on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, back on 26 February 2016.
The decision comes after two weeks of complex testimony by neurology and brain injury experts for both sides. Eyewitnesses, Deer Valley employees, Ms Paltrow’s children Apple and Moses, and Mr Sanderson’s daughters also testified under oath.
The verdict effectively awards Ms Paltrow a symbolic $1 and the cost of her legal fees.
Gwyneth Paltrow prepares to hear verdict in ski crash trial
Jury in ski crash trial reaches verdict
Mr Sanderson’s attorneys accused Ms Paltrow of cover up
Mr Sykes said he had found the evidence of Paltrow’s ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, to be “unbelievable and inconsistent”, and believed there had been a “cover-up” by the Deer Valley resort over what had happened.
He added: “That day that Terry left his house to go skiing ... he anticipated, like many other days in his life, a fun day of skiing, and he never returned home that night as the same Terry. He never came home, figuratively speaking.
“Terry has tried to get off that mountain, but he’s really still there. Part of Terry will forever be [there].”
Mr Sykes continued: “He’s spent hours and hours trying to get better. If you’ve heard anything about him, he’s almost extreme in trying to get better. We hope you will help bring Terry home off that mountain with a fair verdict today.”
Gwyneth Paltrow ‘not a liar’ but she is wrong about ski crash, jurors told
Robert Sykes, representing Mr Sanderson, was the first to address the court, and told jurors that his client “never came home” from the mountain following the collision.
“Gwyneth Paltrow in this case is not a liar. Terry Sanderson is not a liar,” he said. “Gwyneth is a good person. She is a good mother and she loves her children and she is passionate about things.
“I think that she believes, and I believe Gwyneth Paltrow when she says, ‘Terry hit me in the back’ – it’s a sincere belief, but the problem is, a sincere belief doesn’t make it so.”
Mr Sykes continued: “So often people that are in these types of events have totally different viewpoints. We don’t hold anything against Gwyneth for her viewpoint – it’s sincerely expressed – but she’s wrong based on the evidence. And Terry is correct.”
The court was told that fellow skier Craig Ramon, who gave evidence that Paltrow had collided with Mr Sanderson, was the only person who had witnessed the collision and had “no dog in the fight”.
“There is an eyewitness, Craig Ramon ... he saw the whole thing, he saw the impact, and he is the only one that saw it,” Mr Sykes said. “He’s not close to Terry, they went for garlic burgers twice ... he has no dog in the fight. He has no reason, no motive to falsify this.”
Jury continues deliberations
Jurors began deliberations nearly two hours ago.
Gwyneth Paltrow lawyer says ski crash hurt her attempt to blend families with Brad Falchuck
During the closing arguments in the civil trial between actor and Goop mogul Gwyneth Paltrow and retired eye doctor Terry Sanderson, Ms Paltrow’s lawyer argued that the crash damaged her attempt to blend her family with that of her husband Brad Falchuk.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander has more:
Paltrow lawyer says ski crash hurt her attempt to blend families with Brad Falchuck
50-year-old actor first met 52-year-old television writer while appearing on musical comedy Glee 2010
