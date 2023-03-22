Jump to content

Liveupdated1679465903

Gwyneth Paltrow trial - live: Ski crash witness says star ‘bolted’ as Apple, Moses and Brad Falchuk to testify

Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing crash at Deer Valley resort

Andrea Blanco,Oliver O'Connell,Graeme Massie
Wednesday 22 March 2023 06:18
Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court over Utah ski collision

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of fleeing the scene of a ski collision after allegedly plowing into a retired doctor who sustained severe injuries.

Paltrow claims she was hit from behind by another skier suffering minor injuries, whereas Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, claims that it was Paltrow who slammed into him in a “full body hit” as she skied the slopes of Park City, Utah.

He says the movie star and Goop CEO crashed into him with such force that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement,” according to Law & Crime.

The trial will decide who’s responsible for the damages which began at $3.1m but were since lowered to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.

Witness Craig Ramon testified on Tuesday that Ms Paltrow left “three to four” minutes after the collision and did not offer to help Mr Sanderson, who was reportedly face down in the snow and unconscious.

1679464800

Defence alleges incident was caught in GoPro but evidence was not handed in

The defence argued during opening arguments on Tuesday that Mr Sanderson sent a link to his daughter on the day of the accident.

“Dad, I cannot how unlucky and how crazy this all is ... I’m so glad you’re okay,” his daughter said.

Mr Sanderson’s attorneys have not addressed the alleged recording of the incident.

Andrea Blanco22 March 2023 06:00
1679461200

Defence seeks to downplay retired optometrist’s claims of severe injuries

The defence instructed the jury “not to feel sorry for” Mr Sanderson.

In an attempt to undermine the plaintiff’s claim, attorneys for Gwyneth Paltrow alleged that Mr Sanderson travelled to more than ten countries since the 2016 ski accident.

The defence argued Terry Sanderson was exaggerating the degree of his injuries, adding that the purported brain damage he sustained was actually the result of ageing and pre-existing brain damage.

Andrea Blanco22 March 2023 05:00
1679457600

Gwyneth Paltrow claims retired optometrist slammed into her

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time to rest after she collided with another person coming down the hill.

As she was climbing the hill on 26 February 2016, another skier slammed into her from behind. She suffered minor injuries, for which she says the man apologized immediately.

According to her, Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, said he couldn’t clearly remember what had happened after the “full body hit”. But to Ms Paltrow, the incident is as clear as day.

His version of events is rather different.

Andrea Blanco22 March 2023 04:00
1679454044

Judge scolds journalist for taking photos of Gwyneth Paltrow in ski collision trial courtroom

Ms Paltrow’s attorneys complained that a photographer took pictures of her in the courtroom’s foyer.

The Independent reports:

Journalist scolded for taking photos of Gwyneth Paltrow in ski crash trial courtroom

Ms Paltrow’s attorneys complained that a photographer took pictures of her in the courtroom’s foyer

Andrea Blanco22 March 2023 03:00
1679450444

Who is plaintiff Terry Sanderson?

A 76-year-old retired optometrist is suing actor-turned-lifestyle influencer Gwyneth Paltrow after he claims she struck him in a “hit-and-run ski crash” seven years ago.

The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016 when Paltrow and Dr Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run.

Mr Sanderson subsequently filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, prompting Paltrow to file a countersuit in which she asks for a symbolic $1 should she win and for her legal expenses to be covered.

Mr Sanderson insists that the movie star smashed into him on the slopes after racing downhill in an “out-of-control” manner, according to Court TV.

She struck him in the back with such force, he alleges, that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

In his complaint, the plaintiff argues that Paltrow “got up, turned and skied away”, leaving him “stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured” without summoning help.

Who is Terry Sanderson? The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a skiing accident

Retired optometrist, 76, suing Hollywood star over collision on slopes in 2016

Andrea Blanco22 March 2023 02:00
1679446844

Tess Holliday calls out Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet video: ‘Everyone’s too afraid to be fat’

A trial over a 2016 ski accident is not the only controversy the Goop mogul is facing.

The Independent’s Kate Ng reports:

Tess Holliday calls out Gwyneth Paltrow's bone broth and vegetables diet

The plus-size model joins dietitians in criticising the actor’s food habits, which includes not eating until 12pm and then choosing meals including bone broth and vegetables

Andrea Blanco22 March 2023 01:00
1679444230

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves court after first day of ski crash trial

(AP)
(AP)
Graeme Massie22 March 2023 00:17
1679443616

Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and Kids, Apple and Moses, to testify

The court was told by the actor’s lawyer Stephen Owens that the trip she took to Deer Valley “was a sentimental issue” for Paltrow following the death of her father in 2002.

“So it was a sentimental issue because she had started getting back into skiing and she did it because she wanted her kids to learn like she had,” Mr Owens said in his opening argument.

(AP)

He told the court that Ms Paltrow’s now-husband Mr Falchuk, 52, was also present in Utah on the day of the accident.

(AP)

“And [Falchuk] has kids the exact same age as Gwyneth’s daughter and son,” Mr wens told the court. “And this was really their first trip to sort of a have a mixed, see-if-this-might-work. So it was a special time and it was a lovely day.”

(AP)

Mr Owens described the 26 February 2016 skiing group as “she, Brad, now her husband who you’re going to hear from, her daughter Apple, who you’re going to hear from, Moses, who you’re gonna hear from.”

Graeme Massie22 March 2023 00:06
1679439933

Jury excused for the day

The jury has been sent home for the day and will return to court on Wednesday morning.

Graeme Massie21 March 2023 23:05
1679439648

Mr Sanderson’s ex-girlfriend testifies in court

Karlene Davidson dated plaintiff Terry Sanderson for about 18 months prior to the ski accident. She told the court that “he seemed to cry easily” after the accident.

“He would get frustrated and tear up,” she told the jury.

She said after the accident he “was pushing me away” and that she felt he was trying to get her to “move on with” her life.

“He withdrew, he didn’t engage any more, even with emails when I was gone,” she said. “It wasn’t there any more.”

“He was not the same man,” she told the court as she said she worked “very hard” to save their relationship.

“Now looking back and seeing it was a brain injury I would say so now,” she said when asked if the ski accident brought an end to their relationship.

Under cross-examination, she said she would not dispute any records that showed Mr Sanderson had previous medical conditions such as depression.

(Law & Crime)

She said “he lost consciousness” during the accident and had not been able to tell her what happened. But afterwards, he complained about a rib injury.

Graeme Massie21 March 2023 23:00

