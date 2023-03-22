Gwyneth Paltrow trial - live: Ski crash witness says star ‘bolted’ as Apple, Moses and Brad Falchuk to testify
Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing crash at Deer Valley resort
Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court over Utah ski collision
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of fleeing the scene of a ski collision after allegedly plowing into a retired doctor who sustained severe injuries.
Paltrow claims she was hit from behind by another skier suffering minor injuries, whereas Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, claims that it was Paltrow who slammed into him in a “full body hit” as she skied the slopes of Park City, Utah.
He says the movie star and Goop CEO crashed into him with such force that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement,” according to Law & Crime.
The trial will decide who’s responsible for the damages which began at $3.1m but were since lowered to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.
Witness Craig Ramon testified on Tuesday that Ms Paltrow left “three to four” minutes after the collision and did not offer to help Mr Sanderson, who was reportedly face down in the snow and unconscious.
Defence alleges incident was caught in GoPro but evidence was not handed in
The defence argued during opening arguments on Tuesday that Mr Sanderson sent a link to his daughter on the day of the accident.
“Dad, I cannot how unlucky and how crazy this all is ... I’m so glad you’re okay,” his daughter said.
Mr Sanderson’s attorneys have not addressed the alleged recording of the incident.
Defence seeks to downplay retired optometrist’s claims of severe injuries
The defence instructed the jury “not to feel sorry for” Mr Sanderson.
In an attempt to undermine the plaintiff’s claim, attorneys for Gwyneth Paltrow alleged that Mr Sanderson travelled to more than ten countries since the 2016 ski accident.
The defence argued Terry Sanderson was exaggerating the degree of his injuries, adding that the purported brain damage he sustained was actually the result of ageing and pre-existing brain damage.
Gwyneth Paltrow claims retired optometrist slammed into her
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time to rest after she collided with another person coming down the hill.
As she was climbing the hill on 26 February 2016, another skier slammed into her from behind. She suffered minor injuries, for which she says the man apologized immediately.
According to her, Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, said he couldn’t clearly remember what had happened after the “full body hit”. But to Ms Paltrow, the incident is as clear as day.
His version of events is rather different.
Judge scolds journalist for taking photos of Gwyneth Paltrow in ski collision trial courtroom
Ms Paltrow’s attorneys complained that a photographer took pictures of her in the courtroom’s foyer.
The Independent reports:
Who is plaintiff Terry Sanderson?
A 76-year-old retired optometrist is suing actor-turned-lifestyle influencer Gwyneth Paltrow after he claims she struck him in a “hit-and-run ski crash” seven years ago.
The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016 when Paltrow and Dr Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run.
Mr Sanderson subsequently filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, prompting Paltrow to file a countersuit in which she asks for a symbolic $1 should she win and for her legal expenses to be covered.
Mr Sanderson insists that the movie star smashed into him on the slopes after racing downhill in an “out-of-control” manner, according to Court TV.
She struck him in the back with such force, he alleges, that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
In his complaint, the plaintiff argues that Paltrow “got up, turned and skied away”, leaving him “stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured” without summoning help.
Tess Holliday calls out Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet video: ‘Everyone’s too afraid to be fat’
A trial over a 2016 ski accident is not the only controversy the Goop mogul is facing.
The Independent’s Kate Ng reports:
Gwyneth Paltrow leaves court after first day of ski crash trial
Gwyneth Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and Kids, Apple and Moses, to testify
The court was told by the actor’s lawyer Stephen Owens that the trip she took to Deer Valley “was a sentimental issue” for Paltrow following the death of her father in 2002.
“So it was a sentimental issue because she had started getting back into skiing and she did it because she wanted her kids to learn like she had,” Mr Owens said in his opening argument.
He told the court that Ms Paltrow’s now-husband Mr Falchuk, 52, was also present in Utah on the day of the accident.
“And [Falchuk] has kids the exact same age as Gwyneth’s daughter and son,” Mr wens told the court. “And this was really their first trip to sort of a have a mixed, see-if-this-might-work. So it was a special time and it was a lovely day.”
Mr Owens described the 26 February 2016 skiing group as “she, Brad, now her husband who you’re going to hear from, her daughter Apple, who you’re going to hear from, Moses, who you’re gonna hear from.”
Jury excused for the day
The jury has been sent home for the day and will return to court on Wednesday morning.
Mr Sanderson’s ex-girlfriend testifies in court
Karlene Davidson dated plaintiff Terry Sanderson for about 18 months prior to the ski accident. She told the court that “he seemed to cry easily” after the accident.
“He would get frustrated and tear up,” she told the jury.
She said after the accident he “was pushing me away” and that she felt he was trying to get her to “move on with” her life.
“He withdrew, he didn’t engage any more, even with emails when I was gone,” she said. “It wasn’t there any more.”
“He was not the same man,” she told the court as she said she worked “very hard” to save their relationship.
“Now looking back and seeing it was a brain injury I would say so now,” she said when asked if the ski accident brought an end to their relationship.
Under cross-examination, she said she would not dispute any records that showed Mr Sanderson had previous medical conditions such as depression.
She said “he lost consciousness” during the accident and had not been able to tell her what happened. But afterwards, he complained about a rib injury.
