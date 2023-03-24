Gwyneth Paltrow trial - live: Terry Sanderson boasted he was ‘famous’ after ski collision, court hears
Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing accident involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer complains after actress is photographed in court
Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing collision trial entered its third day on Thursday.
The Hollywood star and Goop CEO has been accused of crashing into Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City in February 2016.
Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed into him in a “full body hit” leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”. Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Ms Sanderson who crashed into her — and that he was cognizant enough following the crash to send an email to her daughter claiming that he was “famous.”
On the third day of trial in Park City, Utah, psycho-neurologist Dr Alina Fong hit out at the defence’s claims that Mr Sanderson was exaggerating his symptoms to exploit Ms Paltrow’s celebrity status and wealth.
Fong, who opened a clinic in Boston in partnership with Tom Brady, has diagnosed Mr Sanderson with PCS (persistent post-concussive symptoms), which she said happened after the accident.
Experts hired by Ms Paltrow have yet to testify, but when asked about their scepticism about Mr Sanderson’s PCS diagnosis, Dr Fong said that she believed she was the only expert who could make that call. Previously, Ms Paltrow’s attorneys said during opening arguments that Mr Sanderson’s claims were “utter BS.”
“There’s a huge difference between going over someone’s chart in another state or across the world and having that patient in front of me crying,” Dr Fong said in a deposition shown to the jury. “I think it’s very easy to criticise someone from far away and it’s totally different when you’re in the trenches with that patient, trying to get them help.”
She added: “They have a lot of opinions and it just shows that they’re not concussion experts, specifically traumatic brain injury experts and If I’m being completely honest, a lot of their opinions are easily refutable by just going online and looking at the CDC’s recommendations for clinicians on how to treat concussions.”
Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow while she is seeking $1 in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash caused Terry Sanderson to ‘lose his love of life’
Day three of the civil lawsuit began with a video deposition from neuropsychologist Dr Alina Fong.
Dr Fong said that when she first met Mr Sanderson in 2017, he had presented “a myriad” of symptoms indicative of having suffered a concussion.
She said: “According to Terry’s report, these were quite significantly affecting his life. It was affecting his personal life, his relationships.
“It affected him on so many levels, especially for someone who was used to loving life… by the time he came to me that was pretty much gone.”
Dr Fong challenged the opinions of other medical experts employed by Ms Paltrow’s defence, adding: “This has completely changed his life physically, emotionally, biologically – and he has been affected in all those domains.”
Court dismissed for the day
Dr Boehme’s testimony was the final act of the day in court, with the judge dismissing the jury around 7:00pm EST. Paltrow herself and other family members could reportedly take the stand tomorrow.
Boehme says Sanderson is considered to have a “permanent” brain injury
Given that Mr Sanderson’s brain injury has lasted more than 18 months, Dr Boehme said his traumatic brain injury (TBI) would be considered permanent.
Dr Boehme declined to comment on the severity of the TBI given the limited scope of his treatment of Mr Sanderson, but said the fact that he was still exhibiting symptoms when he evaluated him six years after the collision makes the chronic conditions of the injuries clear.
Boehme says Sanderson exhibited symptoms of concussion
Dr Boehme, in his video testimony on Thursday, said that Mr Sanderson did appear to exhibit classic symptoms of concussion following the skiing collision and did not appear to be embellishing his symptoms in any way when he interviewed him.
“It didn’t appear that way to me, no,” Dr Boehme said.
Expert neurologist Richard Boehme takes the stand
Dr Boehme, who interviewed Mr Sanderson, testified over video on Thursday that Mr Sanderson did not have Alzheimer’s or dementia.
The expert also said he believed there was indeed an element of unconsciousness after the 2016 skiing collision, as an incident report stated Mr Sanderson was “mildly disoriented.”
Gwyneth Paltrow trial continues in Utah, court takes short recess
Defence argues Terry Sanderson had long list of previous health issues before accident
Ms Paltrow’s attorney Steve Owen brought up Mr Sanderson’s many health issues, including hearing loss, insomnia, past prostate cancer and heart issues.
Paltrow’s attorneys have worked to paint Sanderson as a 76-year-old whose decline followed a normal course of ageing rather than resulted from crashing into their celebrity client.
They have not yet called witnesses of their own to testify, but during opening statements previewed for jurors that they plan to call Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk and her two children, Moses and Apple.
Terry Sanderson told daughters, ‘I’m famous,’ after accident
Under cross-examination by the defence, Polly Sanderson agreed his father liked “being in the spotlight” before the accident.
The defence tried to argue Mr Sanderson was articulate enough after the skiing collision to send an email to his daughter saying he “was famous.”
Terry Sanderson daughter says she does not recall watching purported GoPro video of the accident
Polly Sanderson says she believes she clicked on a link her father sent on the day of the incident.
However, she has no recollection of the information on that website.
“I think I wasn’t able to access that information,” Polly said. “I don’t recall what it was. It feels, like in my memory, it was a dead end.”
Why is Gwyneth Paltrow in court?
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time to rest after she collided with another person coming down the hill.
She’s now taking part in a civil trial that began on Tuesday (21 March).
As she was climbing the hill on 26 February 2016, another skier slammed into her from behind. She suffered minor injuries, for which she says the man apologized immediately. She adds in her legal filing that she was “shaken and upset”.
According to her, Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, said he couldn’t clearly remember what had happened after the “full body hit”.
