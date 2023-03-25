Gwyneth Paltrow trial – live: Actor tells court she initially thought skiing accident was ‘sexual assault’
Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing accident involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow says she briefly thought a 2016 ski collision was in fact a sexual assault and “froze” when a set of skis suddenly “forced my legs apart.”
Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused the Hollywood star of crashing into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, in February 2016, leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her — and that he told his daughter afterwards that he was “famous.” The Goop mogul is expected to be called on the stand by Mr Sanderson’s attorneys today.
In court on Thursday, Mr Sanderon’s lawyer Robert Sykes hit out at the star’s legal team for asking his daughter about claims by another daughter that their father was abusive.
Mr Sykes claimed that Paltrow’s team was only going down that route because the actor “is worried about the way this case is going”.
“You can’t just attack someone’s character because his client is worried about the way this case is going,” he said.
Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow while she is seeking a symbolic $1 in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.
Terry Sanderson’s attorney has claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow is “worried” about the way the trial is going.
Expert testifies about ski hit and run
On Thursday jurors heard testimony from Dr Richard Boehne, who said Mr Sanderson’s injuries could only have been caused by being struck from behind.
“He was hit by someone from the side and from behind, bear in mind that person landed on him. People who fall don’t get rib fractures… it takes something else,” he said.
“If you had a choice between Mr Sanderson hitting Ms Paltrow or Ms Paltrow hitting Mr Sanderson, you would have to pick Ms Paltrow hitting Mr Sanderson from behind and falling on top of him to account for the rib fractures.”
“If you were to compare two scenarios… there’s only one scenario that would account for enough force application to fracture those ribs and that would be Ms Paltrow striking Mr Sanderson from behind and falling to the ground.
“In essence he was like a cushion, if you will.”
Why is Gwyneth Paltrow in court?
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time to rest after she collided with another person coming down the hill.
She’s now taking part in a civil trial that began on Tuesday (21 March).
As she was climbing the hill on 26 February 2016, another skier slammed into her from behind. She suffered minor injuries, for which she says the man apologized immediately. She adds in her legal filing that she was “shaken and upset”
Gwyneth Paltrow faces court showdown over ‘hysterical King Kong’ ski crash
A retired optometrist claims he was skiing with friends when he heard ‘hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something’. Gustaf Kilander reports
Gwyneth Paltrow’s children Apple and Moses set to testify in ski accident trial
Hollywood star has been sued for $300,000 by a retired doctor following a 2016 crash on the lopes of Deer Valley, Utah.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s children Apple and Moses set to testify in ski accident trial
Hollywood star has been sued for $300,000 by retired doctor following 2016 crash
Gwyneth Paltrow claims extent of injuries exaggerated
Ms Paltrow says in her filing that Mr Sanderson’s injuries are exaggerated because an examination was conducted with his doctor, which didn’t reveal anything lacking in his cognitive functioning, the claim says.
The movie star’s filing states that medical records show that he was diagnosed with a “mild” concussion and that he has spent “extended periods of time” on vacation abroad following the crash.
A general view during the Dual Moguls Preliminary Rounds on day three of the Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup at Deer Valley Resort on February 04, 2023 in Park City, Utah
The counterclaim also alleges that Mr Sanderson had 15 chronic medical problems and that he had told his physician a year previously that he was blind in his right eye, and that the vision in his left eye was getting worse.
“She did not knock him down or cause him to suffer a concussion, brain injury, or broken ribs,” Ms Paltrow’s filing states.
Gwyneth Paltrow questioned over friendship with Taylor Swift in ski accident trial
Retired optometrist heard ‘hysterical screaming’ before collision
Mr Sanderson alleges that Ms Paltrow was coming down the beginner slope of Bandana Run on Flagstaff mountain in an “out-of-control” manner, according to Court TV.
He claims that she struck him so hard that he was knocked out. At a press conference in 2019, he said that moments before the collision, he “heard this just hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something”.
Terry Sanderson during a press conference in 2019
He said at the time that he thought the speed at which Ms Paltrow was allegedly coming at him could explain the extent of his injuries. “A little bitty bullet can make a big hole,” he said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
At that press conference announcing the lawsuit, Mr Sanderson said he noticed a number of large “slow down” signs as he headed down Bandana run, so he slowed down but still stayed with the flow of other skiers coming down the slope.
“It was just instantaneous,” he said in 2019. “I got hit in my back. ... It felt like it had just drove me forward.”
He said he could remember not being able to control himself as he went down.
“And then that’s all I remember to that point — just out,” he said.
Gwyneth Paltrow questioned over friendship with Taylor Swift in ski accident trial
‘I would not say we are good friends, we are friendly,’ Paltrow testified.
Gwyneth Paltrow questioned over friendship with Taylor Swift
‘I would not say we are good friends, we are friendly,’ Paltrow testified
Court is in recess for the weekend
The jury will return to the courtroom in Park City, Utah, at 9am MT on Monday morning.
Paltrow says she did not aks how Terry Sanderson was after accident
“He hit me and I was very upset,” she told the court.
She said her ski instructor had asked Mr Sanderson how he was and he had replied, “I am okay.”
And she said that she is now asking for more than a “symbolic $1.”
“For me, there is a delineation between the $1 I would receive and the lawyer fees being reimbursed,” she added.
Gwyneth Paltrow paid almost $9000 for private ski lessons
“That’s what they charged,” said Gwyneth Paltrow said with a deep sigh. “This is what Deer Valley charges when you go and ask for a private instructor, that’s the fee, unfortunately.”
She was asked if Terry Sanderson had hurt her during the accident.
“He did. when we fell over my right knee felt like it had been over-stretched and my back hurt,” she said.
The Hollywood star told the court she got a massage after the incident but did not have to seek any medical care.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies