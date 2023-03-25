✕ Close Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow says she briefly thought a 2016 ski collision was in fact a sexual assault and “froze” when a set of skis suddenly “forced my legs apart.”

Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused the Hollywood star of crashing into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, in February 2016, leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her — and that he told his daughter afterwards that he was “famous.” The Goop mogul is expected to be called on the stand by Mr Sanderson’s attorneys today.

In court on Thursday, Mr Sanderon’s lawyer Robert Sykes hit out at the star’s legal team for asking his daughter about claims by another daughter that their father was abusive.

Mr Sykes claimed that Paltrow’s team was only going down that route because the actor “is worried about the way this case is going”.

“You can’t just attack someone’s character because his client is worried about the way this case is going,” he said.

Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow while she is seeking a symbolic $1 in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.

Terry Sanderson’s attorney has claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow is “worried” about the way the trial is going.